Abu Dhabi, United Arab Emirates: The Middle East and North Africa (MENA) region faces an unprecedented water crisis, with 15 out of the 20 most water-scarce countries located in the region. At the same time, reports suggest that by 2030, the amount of water available per capita in the MENA will plummet below the absolute water scarcity threshold of 500 cubic meters per person. To address these critical issues, much more collaboration, R&D efforts and innovative technology transformation are needed, while innovative water-sourcing solutions play a crucial role.

This was highlighted by Amro Asmael, Head of Marketing at Ma Hawa, during a panel discussion at the Arab Water Forum, happening as a part of the World Utilities Congress 2024 at the ADNEC, Abu Dhabi. The panel addressed the potential AI and other technologies in the future of water resource management under the theme, "Digital Transformation & AI for Smart Water Management."

“As far as AWG technology is concerned, we offer sustainable machines that provide from 20 litres to 6000 litres of pure drinking water per hour. The UAE consumers are one of the most tech-savvy, early adopters of innovative technology; thanks to this, we are seeing burgeoning demand for our solutions. However, this presents innovators with a challenge to balance supply and demand. For example, in just one and a half years of establishment, we already have three factories and are still scaling up to meet the demand,” Amro commented at the panel discussion.

“I believe AI and automation can further accelerate innovation and proliferate the uptake our water solutions not only because they make it user friendly, but also monitor operational efficiencies. If you take our smart machines, they notify you when it is time to change filters and monitor minerals in water and automatically operate without any intervention when the water level is low,” he added.

The session featured experts including Prof. Vinay Nangia, Research Team Leader - Soil, Water, and Agronomy at ICARDA; Eng. Samer Muhandes, Product Manager, AutoDesk UAE; Dr. Hazem Gouda, Associate Professor University of Wollongong in Dubai in Faculty of Engineering and Information Science; Mr. John Wendelbo, CEO and President, Flow Science Inc.; Dr. Amr Refay, Director of Technical Services El Refay for Engineering Services Certified Associate (partner) of FLOW-3D; and Dr. Sajid Pareeth, Director, Water & Climate Solutions, Expo City Dubai.

Ma Hawa, an Emirati brand owned by Baynunah Watergeneration Technologies SP LLC, produces sustainable water-from-air hydration solutions and is exhibiting its cutting-edge products and solutions at the event. With its commitment to providing clean and safe drinking water from the air, Ma Hawa's machines offer a convenient and environmentally friendly alternative to traditional water sources.

The company leverages patented technology to harness the moisture in the air to provide an entirely renewable water source suitable for various applications. Ma Hawa's participation at the Arab Water Forum reflects its dedication to contributing to the UAE's sustainability goals and promoting eco-friendly solutions that offer a practical alternative to traditional water sources. The company produces sustainable water, reducing reliance on single-use plastic bottles and promoting environmental consciousness in day-to-day life.

In a technical session on day one, Regional Director of Sales & Aftersales, Baynunah Watergeneration Technologies, Syed Irfan Ali, explored the future of water-from-air solutions and ways they provide an eco-friendly and sustainable answer to the growing global demand for freshwater without relying on existing water sources of the planet. Whether it's for homes, businesses, or communities in need, AWG technology ensures a reliable and efficient way to generate clean water from the atmosphere through an efficient process.

One of the leading sustainable drinking water brands in the UAE, Ma Hawa is also hugely invested in building awareness among people on water security and R&D efforts to further develop AWG technology in the region, with the ultimate goal of reaching every household in the UAE.

About Ma Hawa:

Ma Hawa is the UAE's first premium drinking water brand to offer clean, renewable water extracted from the air using cutting-edge technology. Launched in the UAE's 'Year of Sustainability", Ma Hawa is an Emirati brand owned by Baynunah Watergeneration Technologies SP LLC, based in Abu Dhabi. Ma Hawa is committed to the 'Make in the Emirates' initiative and manufactures its bottle-less water dispensers and bottles in the Emirate of Abu Dhabi.

