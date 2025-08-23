Sharjah: The 2025 edition of Sharjah Summer Promotions, organised by the Sharjah Chamber of Commerce and Industry (SCCI) and the Sharjah Commerce and Tourism Development Authority (SCTDA), continues to strengthen its success in attracting high turnout of visitors to major shopping centres and raffle events across the emirate.

As part of its 2025 edition’s series of events, the campaign held its fifth raffle draw, yesterday, Thursday at “Sahara Centre” shopping mall, drawing significant participation from families and shoppers. The grand raffle saw 10 lucky winners, from different nationalities, receiving valuable prizes that included gold bars and shopping vouchers, adding further momentum to this year’s edition.

With more than 1,000 retail outlets and entertainment destinations engaged, this year’s Sharjah Summer Promotions continues to sprinkle festive joy with its extensive lineup of entertainment and promotional activities, underscoring its strong appeal to the emirate’s residents and visitors alike.

The shopping festival features large-scale discounts, reaching up to 75 percent across a broad selection of products and top global brands. It also offers a packed schedule of over 75 entertainment activities covering major shopping malls and retail stores alongside more than 35 hotel packages provided by 23 leading hotel establishments in Sharjah.

The sustained success of Sharjah Summer Promotions is the culmination of the effective strategic partnership between the organising entities. The campaign aims to deliver a comprehensive summer experience that combines shopping, entertainment, and tourism, further reinforcing Sharjah’s position as a leading family and summer destination in the region.

In his remarks, H.E. Abdul Aziz Al Shamsi, Assistant Director-General for Communication and Business Sector at SCCI, said that the strong turnout for the penultimate raffle of Sharjah Summer Promotions 2025 is a clear indicator of the campaign’s success.

“The wide shopper engagement witnessed by the campaign’s different promotions and raffle draws is the result of a partnership between the private sector and consumers, supported by the participation of over 1,000 retail outlets and entertainment destinations,” he added.

Al Shamsi noted that this integrated effort aligns with the Sharjah Chamber’s strategic vision to position shopping seasons as catalysts for economic growth and engines for sustaining Sharjah’s retail and tourism ecosystem.

For her part, Aisha Saleh, Director of Festivals and Promotions Department at SCCI, stated that the 2025 edition of Sharjah Summer Promotions focuses on enhancing visitor experience by creating festive and joyful atmosphere across all participating destinations.

She pointed out that the campaign’s weekly raffles have evolved into a family-oriented attraction eagerly awaited by the public. The wide range of nationalities among winners also underscores Sharjah’s status as a cosmopolitan hub with a diverse consumer base, enhancing the emirate’s profile as an attractive destination for both residents and international visitors.

As Sharjah Summer Promotions approaches its conclusion, the spotlight turns to the final grand raffle draw scheduled for September 1, marking the culmination of a 60-day campaign that blends retail and leisure to create a multidimensional experience.

Having distributed valuable prizes to 60 winners, this year’s edition has delivered added value to consumers through significant discounts across global brands and a wide range of products, highlighting Sharjah’s vibrant retail and tourism scene.

In the final raffle of Sharjah Summer Promotions 2025, shoppers can look forward to additional prizes, including more gold bars, shopping vouchers, and a collection of luxury gifts.

Participating malls will further enhance the experience with instant rewards to be offered to shoppers to maximise their satisfaction, turning the campaign’s closing days into a festive carnival to mark its remarkable success.

