The United Arab Emirates is set to host the 28th Conference of the Parties (COP28) to the United Nations Framework Convention on Climate Change from November 30th to December 12th, 2023, in Dubai. The event will see participation from the Kuwait Fund alongside several government entities, representing the State of Kuwait’s efforts in reducing the effects of climate change. The conference will host over 120 states and government leaders, underscoring its status as a critical global platform for collaborative climate action.

The conference, held annually, aims to evaluate the progress in addressing climate change and set obligations to reduce greenhouse gas emissions, serving as a critical platform to address the growing energy crisis and record concentrations of greenhouse gases.

Within the framework of COP28, the Kuwait Fund continues its role in supporting global environmental efforts, aligning with Kuwait's dedication to realising the goals of the 'New Kuwait 2035' vision, which places a strong emphasis on environmental sustainability. This year, the Fund will participate in the State of Kuwait’s pavilion and present several lectures at the conference, highlighting its initiatives in renewable energy, the water sector, and sustainable agriculture.

The Kuwait Fund for Arab Economic Development underscores the importance of ongoing joint efforts to confront current and future environmental challenges, recognizing COP28 as a crucial platform for sharing experiences, knowledge, and emphasizing innovative solutions to address climate change and achieve sustainable development goals.