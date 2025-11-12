Amman, Jordan – King Hussein Business Park (KHBP) concluded the Longevity Symposium for Health, held at The Domain’s theater under the theme “For a Healthy and Sustainable Tomorrow.”

The event, organized in line with KHBP’s vision to build a sustainable health ecosystem, brought together a distinguished group of international experts in health, innovation, and sustainability. It aimed to unite key stakeholders to raise awareness of future health challenges, stimulate investment in medical research and technology, and foster innovation. These efforts form part of KHBP’s broader mission to develop a resilient health system capable of competing regionally and globally, while advancing Jordan’s position as a regional hub for therapeutic and medical services.

Commenting on the occasion, Eng. Ammar Izziddin, Chief Executive Officer of King Hussein Business Park, said, “By hosting this symposium, we reaffirm our commitment to our professional and social responsibility to create platforms for dialogue that bridge scientific thought and practical application in the fields of health, environment, and technology. Such efforts not only drive creativity and investment in health sustainability but also contribute to improving overall quality of life.”

The Longevity Symposium featured a comprehensive program of keynote speeches and sessions addressing contemporary issues shaping the future of healthcare. It began with an opening session by the founders of Longevity Structures, Saleh Mutabbakani and Jeorg Rieker, with Rieker also presenting his vision for establishing an influential center for health sustainability in Jordan. Researcher Andrew Steele delivered a session on the development of life-extending medications, while expert Phil Newman addressed building a resilient economy aligned with demographic changes. Brian Kennedy tackled the topic of biomarkers of human aging and strategies to improve quality of life. The event also included a session by Khaled Haj Younes, who discussed extending the average lifespan through a holistic approach focused on enriching life and enhancing its quality. The symposium concluded with a panel discussion, bringing together all speakers for an open dialogue with the audience on the future of research and innovation in aging.

In his closing remarks, Eng. Izziddin emphasized that sustainability, in all its dimensions, remains a core value guiding KHBP’s initiatives. He expressed his aspiration to translate the forum’s ideas and outcomes into practical plans and strategic partnerships that advance health innovation and sustainability in Jordan.

Today, King Hussein Business Park is recognized as a leading model in urban and institutional sustainability, featuring smart infrastructure, environmentally friendly standards, and a design philosophy that balances work and life. Beyond providing a modern business environment for companies and entrepreneurs, KHBP serves as a dynamic hub for innovation, knowledge, and services, including healthcare, collectively enhancing productivity while safeguarding quality of life.