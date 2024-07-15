On Sunday 14th July, Jumeirah Golf Estates hosted the monthly Jumeirah Pairs Competition, on the Fire Course. Over 30 pairs competed to win the top prize donated by the sponsor, Up And Running, sport-based health clinicians with a new clinic on-site at Jumeirah Golf Estates. Despite tough conditions in the heat, the standard of golf was high, and the competition for first place was tightly contested, with 7 pairs shooting nine under par (net) or better, which made the prize presentation atmospherically tense, with a three-way countback for first place.

Manvendra Chauhan and Mohit Singh triumphed in the competition with a net score of 11 under par, securing their victory through a back-nine countback. They faced stiff competition from two other pairs who also finished at 11 under. Despite Chauhan and Singh's impressive performance on the back nine, making two net eagles and three birdies, they likely did not anticipate winning by such a narrow margin.

Partners Alan Dobbins and Joseph Annison shot a gross 64, net 11 under par, which was only sufficient for second place after the back nine countback. Much of the same can be said for Jj O’Toole and Scott Marshall who placed third for the day, having shot a bogey free, gross 61 as they also narrowly missed out on countback.

Alan Dobbins’ likely disappointment from the tightly contested countback was slightly offset when he was announced as the winner of the Nearest the Pin on Hole 14, with an impressive tee shot from 180 yards away.

Ten competitors managed to hit their tee shot on the Par 3 8th hole closer than PGA Professional Michael Sweenie. These golfers were entered into a draw, of which Martin Stewart was pleased to have won.

The Jumeirah Pairs scramble returns at Jumeirah Golf Estates on Sunday 11th August on the Earth Course, for what promises to be another great competition.

About Jumeirah Golf Estates:

Jumeirah Golf Estates is a world-class residential golf destination offering luxury homes and leisure facilities amidst two internationally-acclaimed championship golf courses, creating an unmatched lifestyle experience in the heart of Dubai. Set across 1,119 hectares of lush green landscape, the development is an unrivalled destination offering attractive investment opportunities and world-class amenities. With 1800 family homes, Jumeirah Golf Estates currently comprises 16 unique communities, which overlook two of the world’s finest golf courses, Earth and Fire. Each individually designed villa, apartment and townhouse is more than a residence; it is an ideal home in its own right. As host of the annual DP World Tour Championship until 2031 and home to the DP World Golf Performance Centre and the Tommy Fleetwood Academy. Jumeirah Golf Estates rivals the best golfing destinations in the world.