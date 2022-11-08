Dubai, UAE: SailGP, the world’s most exciting racing on water, will showcase the largest use of solar power in its history when it arrives in the city of sand dunes and sparkling skyscrapers for the Dubai Sail Grand Prix presented by P&O Marinas on November 12-13. As part of the Championship’s commitment to deliver sustainable event operations powered by nature, SailGP has partnered with Aggreko to provide solar, battery and biofuel as the main sources of energy for the event, enabling nearly 4800L of fossil fuel savings.

Aggreko’s sustainable energy solution for the event includes two 75 kWp solar gem units supplying up to 10 MWh, powering the technical site of the event.

Martin Nichol, Head of Events at Aggreko for MENA region, says: “We will use an efficient hybrid energy solution combining solar power, battery storage and biofuel to make the Dubai Sail Grand Prix a leading sustainable event. This aligns with Dubai’s own Clean Energy Strategy to make it a city with the world’s smallest carbon footprint. At the centre of the event’s sustainable clean energy innovations is our solar gem that will provide power direct to the load and our biofuel generators will synchronize to take up the remaining load. By utilizing sustainable options like solar energy and biofuel, we are helping the event to significantly save on CO2 emissions. We hope to influence sustainability-conscious choices throughout the sailing industry and sporting events globally, through our partnership with SailGP.”

Apart from the solar gem units, Aggreko will provide two 90kVA power batteries and five gensets running to power the technical site and race village. The event’s kitchen will run on two gensets using B100 fuel and the broadcast station will feature one genset running on B100 fuel.

SailGP Global Director of Purpose and Impact Fiona Morgan said: “We have a fantastic partnership with Aggreko to support our commitment to being fully powered by clean energy at events by 2025. The partnership has already supported many sustainability-conscious innovations throughout the season, and we’re excited to be using the largest solar power array we’ve ever operated as a key source of energy for our inaugural Dubai event.”

The Dubai Sail Grand Prix will take place in partnership with P&O Marinas, Dubai Sports Council and Dubai’s Department of Economy and Tourism.

Aggreko will continue to provide energy solutions to regional events including the upcoming FIFA Official Fan Fest at McGettigan's Fan Zone (Dubai Media City), UAE National Day event, Abu Dhabi F1, Qatar World Cup, Qatar National Day, Saudi Sound Storm and Sela Boulevard.

About Aggreko

Aggreko is a world-leading provider of mobile modular power, temperature control and energy services. Operating in a rapidly changing energy market, our priority is to support our customers through the energy transition by providing cost-effective and flexible answers to the simple or complex challenges our customers face.

Founded in Scotland in 1962, Aggreko has grown from a small local business to a global energy pioneer, employing more than 6,000 people. Headquartered in Glasgow, we’ve remained true to our roots, and have operations in over 204 locations, ready to deliver energy solutions to every corner of the globe.

Aggreko creates bespoke solutions to provide all electricity, heating and cooling needs using the latest fuels and storage solutions. This is powered by our trademark passion, unrivaled international experience, and local knowledge.

We recognize our position as partners in the energy transition and are constantly evolving our products to provide better solutions no matter the sector.

For more information, please visit our local website at: www.aggreko.com.

About SAILGP

SailGP is the world’s most exciting racing on water. The global championship features national teams battling in short, intense races at iconic stadium-style venues across the globe. The high-tech, high-speed action features sailing’s best athletes racing in identical hydrofoiling F50 catamarans, flying at speeds approaching 100 km/h. SailGP also races for a better future, championing a world powered by nature.

Visit SailGP.com for more information.