Dubai, United Arab Emirates: The Indian Business and Professional Council (IBPC Dubai) took a decisive step into the future of artificial intelligence (AI) with its landmark event, “Unlocking the Power of AI – Redefining the Future”, held at Dubai Chambers recently.

The session marks the beginning of IBPC’s strategic focus on AI-led transformation for business, governance, and societal impact, and lays the groundwork for a larger AI Conclave scheduled for Q1 2026.

Organized under the aegis of IBPC’s Technology & Telecom Committee, the event brought together industry leaders, policy experts, and global innovators to explore AI’s potential in transforming industries, catalysing governance, and driving sustainable development.

“AI is both promise and peril. Our mission is to demystify it in its simplest and shortest form,” said Karthik Raman, Convener - Technology & Telecom Committee, IBPC Dubai, and Chief Revenue & Growth Officer at RevDau, as he opened the session.

The focus on AI could not be more relevant. According to McKinsey, AI has the potential to deliver up to $4.4 trillion annually to the global economy. Closer to home, the UAE has made AI central to its national strategy, with initiatives like the Dubai Centre for AI, and the appointment of the world’s first Minister of State for Artificial Intelligence.

Delivering a stirring keynote, Adv. Dr. Ujjwal Kumar Chavan, former IRS Officer, Ex-Deputy Director of the Enforcement Directorate, and Ex-Commissioner of Income Tax (India), underscored the role of AI in shaping equitable and transparent governance.

“AI is not just a tool but an agent of change. Those who control AI will shape its destiny,” he remarked. He cited examples from India where AI-driven data integration has led to a 35% increase in tax buoyancy and a 38% improvement in financial transparency, making significant inroads in curbing money laundering and streamlining service delivery.

He also highlighted the power of AI to connect rural communities, noting initiatives in Maharashtra where AI-enabled platforms and apps like WhatsApp are linking villagers globally to solve hyper-local challenges.

“Technology is the new leveller,” Chavan said. “From farmers facing floods to individuals accessing legal counsel across cities, AI is enabling reach and equity like never before.”

Renowned transformation expert Vasudevan Kidambi delivered a high-impact keynote that contextualized AI within the broader global recalibration post-COVID.

“We’ve entered the NxtEra, an era where AI allows one individual to do the work of five, five times faster, at a fifth of the cost,” said Kidambi. “AI automates human tasks, Generative AI augments human thinking. It’s not about jobs being lost but about minds being expanded.”

Citing a BCG-Harvard study, Kidambi noted that senior consultants improved task performance by 43% using AI tools. “The revolution will not wait for us. We must act now.”

A dynamic panel discussion featuring industry leaders shed light on how AI is transforming the value chain across diverse sectors.

Advait Thakur, Global Head – Smart Cities & Industries at Orange Business Services, highlighted AI’s role in enabling sustainable urban development.

Rohan Lasrado, CEO of Metavolve, emphasized the impact of AI-driven immersive technologies on enterprise collaboration.

Prashant Tewari, Head GSI MEA at Qlik, showcased how AI is enhancing real-time analytics and decision intelligence in the media and entertainment space, while

Prateek Kumaria, Head of Cloud & AI at Huawei, discussed the deployment of AI in creating scalable and secure infrastructure solutions. Together, the panellists underscored that the true potential of AI can only be unlocked through cross-functional collaboration, robust ethical frameworks, and democratized access to AI tools and education.

Dr. Sahitya Chaturvedi, along with IBPC’s Diamond Members, felicitated the speakers and panellists, applauding their contributions to a forward-looking conversation.

“This session is only a preamble,” said Karthik Raman. “We are now actively planning a flagship AI Conclave in Q1 2026, which will bring together global voices, innovators, and regulators to shape actionable frameworks and solutions.”

