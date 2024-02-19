Dubai: The Hong Kong-Middle East Business Chamber (HKMEBC) announces its upcoming business networking event on 23rd February at its Garhoud head office.

This exclusive gathering will feature a meet and greet with 37 distinguished entrepreneurs, all esteemed HKMEBC members. During their business tour from 19/02/2024 to 23/02/2024, HKMEBC members will engage in networking events with the Dubai, Riyadh, and Jeddah Chambers of Commerce.

Under the patronage of Dr. Aaron Shum, HKMEBC's founding president, the event promises collaboration, innovation, and camaraderie. Entrepreneurs from diverse sectors will explore mutual growth opportunities, potential UAE collaborations and investment opportunities in UAE.

Commencing at 04:30 pm, the event will be graced by Mr. Abdulla Al Saleh, the honourable Undersecretary of the Ministry of Economy, delivering an address at 05:00 pm.

"We're delighted to host this prestigious event," remarked Dr. Aaron Shum. "It offers a unique opportunity for entrepreneurs to connect, exchange ideas, and drive innovation."

Attendees can engage in discussions, explore collaborations, and network with professionals from Hong Kong and the Middle East. "We extend a warm invitation to entrepreneurs and professionals," added Dr. Aaron Shum. "Your presence will enrich our event."

For media inquiries or information, please contact: Mr.Kiran Paulose