Muharraq, Bahrain – Gulf Air Group (GFG), Bahrain's aviation group, celebrated Bahraini Women's Day, an annual event held under the patronage of His Majesty King Hamad bin Isa Al Khalifa and initiated by the Supreme Council for Women (SCW) under the leadership of HRH Princess Sabeeka bint Ibrahim Al Khalifa, Wife of His Majesty the King and President of the Supreme Council for Women (SCW). This year's celebration, themed "Women, worthy partner in nation building," coincides with the Kingdom of Bahrain's celebration of the Silver Jubilee of His Majesty King Hamad bin Isa Al Khalifa accession to the throne.

Gulf Air Group (GFG) marked the occasion with an event at its headquarters, honoring the invaluable contributions of Bahraini women across the organization. The celebration brought together female employees from GFG and its subsidiaries, Gulf Air and Bahrain Airport Company, with the Group's executive management in attendance.

The event highlighted the achievements of eleven exceptional female GFG employees, recognizing their dedication to shaping the future of aviation while underscoring the Group's commitment to empowering women and cultivating a dynamic, inclusive workplace.

The ten women represent a diverse range of roles, from engineers to ground staff and management, exemplifying GFG's commitment to fostering gender diversity and equal opportunities for growth and advancement across all sectors.

Gulf Air Group Chief Executive Officer Mr. Jeffrey Goh emphasized the strategic importance of women's empowerment: "At GFG, we firmly believe that empowering women is a strategic advantage. The remarkable women of GFG are driving innovation, shaping our future, and inspiring the next generation of aviation leaders. Their contributions are essential to our success, and we are committed to ensuring equal opportunities for all our employees.”

The event also showcased a curated selection of products crafted by local women entrepreneurs, highlighting their creativity and contribution to the Bahraini economy.

