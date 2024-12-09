DUBAI, UAE: The Retail Summit (TRS), the leading global event shaping the future of retail, is set to make its highly anticipated debut in Saudi Arabia on January 27th and 28th, 2025 at Riyadh's iconic King Abdullah Financial District (KAFD). Over two dynamic days, the summit will offer unparalleled insights into the key opportunities, challenges and trends that are shaping the retail landscape, with expert-led sessions set to redefine the industry.

With over 61 global retail leaders confirmed, the summit will feature 31 sessions across 10 retail sectors, including Luxury, Health & Beauty, Apparel, Jewellery, E-commerce, Food & Beverage, Groceries, Department Stores, Franchise, and more. Attendees will benefit from 12 hours of actionable insights delivered by these speakers on 18 key topics, such as the future of luxury retail, digital-first strategies, attracting and retaining top talent, insights into Saudi Arabia’s growing retail landscape, e-commerce strategies for a booming market, and navigating shifting consumer preferences. They can look forward to thought-provoking panels, keynotes and workshops offering actionable perspectives on the most pressing topics in retail today.

Unveiling Saudi Arabia’s Retail Transformation

Aligned with Saudi Arabia’s Vision 2030, the summit will explore how the Kingdom's initiatives are reshaping the retail scene. A prominent session on ‘Vision 2030: Redefining Saudi Arabia’s Future Society, Workforce and Retail Sector’ will feature John Hadden, CEO of Al Shaya Group; Patrick Chalhoub, Group President of Chalhoub Group; Saud Alsulaiman, CEO of Alsulaiman Group; and Firas Haidar, Deputy President of Rubaiyat Group. Discussions will focus on the drivers of transformation, from the Kingdom's mega-projects to the growing influence of women in retail, with women now accounting for 40% of retail spending.

The Secret to Attracting and Retaining Top Talent

Talent development is crucial to sustaining growth in retail, and a session led by Caroline Rush, CEO of British Fashion Council; and Andy Holmes, President of Starbucks – Al Shaya, will explore workforce strategies. The conversation will address how retail businesses can attract and retain top talent, encourage diversity and cultivate a resilient workforce shaped by the impact of Saudization. A key discussion will be ‘How to Allow Your Team to Fail, in Order to Learn and Succeed’ – an important angle for developing future leaders in retail to address.

Celebrating Emerging Saudi Fashion Brands

Saudi Arabia’s fashion scene is undergoing a creative renaissance, with new designers gaining global recognition. HH Princess Noura bint Faisal Al Saud, CEO of Al Othaim Culture and Founder of Culture House, will lead a fireside chat titled ‘Championing Fresh Saudi Fashion Brands,’ shedding light on how emerging designers are combining traditional influences with modern design and tackling the challenges of scaling their brands in an evolving market. The session will offer valuable insights into fostering creativity, expanding international visibility and leveraging local heritage.

What Keeps a Retail Leader Up at Night?

Retail leaders face a range of challenges in today’s fast-moving market. Alexis Mourot, CEO of Christian Louboutin; Nurtaç Afridi, CEO of Bateel; and Marcella Wartenbergh, CEO of AWWG, will share their experiences in navigating evolving consumer behaviours, managing supply chain disruptions and balancing digital investment with personal customer experiences. According to a recent report, 74% of retail CEOs are concerned about how to adapt to rapidly shifting consumer preferences—making this session a must-attend for those seeking strategies to stay ahead of the curve.

E-Commerce Insights and Strategies for a Booming Market

With global e-commerce sales expected to surpass $6.4 trillion by 2024, technology’s role in shaping the future of retail is more critical than ever. Mona Kattan, Founder and Co-Founder, Kayali Fragrances & HB Investments, will deliver a keynote session titled ‘Knowing Your Customers and Your Brand – E-Commerce Insights from a Beauty Innovator,’ discussing how beauty brands are leveraging e-commerce to create memorable online shopping experiences. Additionally, a panel ‘E-commerce Evolution: Building a Digital-First Retail Strategy’ featuring Max Bittner, CEO of Vestiaire Collective; Stefania Vardouli, CEO of Mary Katrantzou; and Rob Schilder, CEO of G-Star, will explore strategies for building a robust digital-first retail strategy that meets the demands of a rapidly changing market.

The Future of Luxury Retail in Saudi Arabia

As Saudi Arabia continues to attract high-net-worth individuals, luxury retail is experiencing rapid growth and transformation. Colleen Caslin, CEO of Sidney Garber; Celine Assimon, CEO of De Beers Jewellers; and Ingie Chalhoub, Founder & President of Etoile Group will examine how luxury brands can deepen connections with affluent consumers and elevate their presence in the Kingdom’s thriving luxury market.

The summit will also address other vital topics, including artificial intelligence, sustainability, digital integration and the convergence of retail, hospitality and entertainment. Sessions will explore ESG goals, crafting seamless omnichannel experiences, engaging next-gen consumers and expanding into new markets.

Gary Thatcher, CEO and Co-Founder of The Retail Summit, said: “We are delighted to unveil an outstanding lineup of speakers and mind-expanding sessions for our inaugural TRS Saudi. As Saudi Arabia strengthens its position as a global retail leader, this summit will provide an opportunity like no other to exchange ideas, explore growth and investment opportunities to chart the future of the retail sector.”

The inaugural edition of The Retail Summit in Saudi will feature over 61 visionary speakers, with 85% being CEOs. Speakers include John Hadden, CEO of Alshaya Group; Faysal AlMalki, CEO of AlMalki Holding; Saud Alsulaiman, CEO of Alsulaiman Group; Caroline Rush, CEO of the British Fashion Council; Patrick Chalhoub, Group President of Chalhoub Group; Daniel Grieder, CEO of Hugo Boss; Mona Kattan, Founder of Kayali Fragrances & Co-Founder of HB Investments; Fahed Ghanim, CEO of Majid Al Futtaim Lifestyle; Massimo Basei, CCO of Pandora; Sergio Azzolari Montoldi, CEO of Roberto Cavalli; Jacques-Antoine Granjon, CEO of Veepee; Max Bittner, CEO of Vestiaire Collective; Yasser Taher, CEO of Magrabi Retail Group; Carlo D'Amario, CEO of Vivienne Westwood; and Alexis Mourot, CEO of Christian Louboutin among other leading figures.

Notable brands include Adidas, Coty, eyewa, WHP Global, Christofle, American Golf, Fabergé, Rubaiyat Group, Mary Katrantzou, Fred Perry, Eleventy, and DeBeers Jewellers, among others.

As Saudi Arabia emerges as a hub for innovation and growth, TRS Saudi is poised to be a key event for retail leaders, innovators and change-makers. For more information on the event, speakers, the full agenda and registration, visit retailsummitsaudi.com

Listings information:

Event: The Retail Summit Saudi, 2025

Dates: 27th & 28th January 2025

Location: King Abdullah Financial District (KAFD) Conference Center, Riyadh

Website: retailsummitsaudi.com

Prices: Retailer: £745 until December 12th, after which prices increase to £995. This includes full access to two days of content, including 30+ individually curated sessions, networking sessions, refreshments (including lunch), and a networking reception on day 1.

Non-Retailer: £2495 until December 12th, after which prices increase to £2995. This includes full access to two days of content, including 30+ individually curated sessions, networking sessions, refreshments (including lunch), and a networking reception on day 1.

A group offer is available for both categories at every price point: buy three tickets and get the fourth free.

About The Retail Summit

Founded in 2018 by Gary Thatcher and Marc Howard, The Retail Summit is a global, content-led event for C-level executives from across the retail industry to come together to learn, connect and debate. The event is the annual global platform where industry icons share expert knowledge and insights through a cutting-edge agenda. In a world of seismic change and innovation, there has never been a more critical time to meet face-to-face to debate and share future disruptions, advancements and innovations. The first Retail Summit in Saudi Arabia (TRS 2025) will take place at King Abdullah Financial District (KAFD), on the 27th and 28th of January, 2025.