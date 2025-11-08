Over 7 00 specialists gather at the Fourth Emirates Pediatric BMT and Gene Therapy Congress to share breakthroughs, celebrate treatment success, and strengthen the UAE’s position as a hub for advanced pediatric care.

Abu Dhabi: Reinforcing the UAE’s ambition to emerge as a global leader in advanced pediatric care and its growing reputation as a hub of medical excellence and innovation, Abu Dhabi hosted the Fourth Emirates Pediatric Bone Marrow Transplantation and Gene Therapy Congress, which opened today at the Grand Hyatt Abu Dhabi Hotel & Residences. The two-day congress brings together global leaders in pediatric hematology, oncology, and cellular therapy, underscoring the nation’s vision to position itself at the forefront of complex and life-saving medical treatments.

This year’s congress, themed “An International Get-Together of Pediatric BMT Physicians to Celebrate the Success of Saving Children Globally,” reflects the spirit of collaboration and shared progress that defines the global pediatric bone marrow transplant community. The theme highlights the dedication of physicians, researchers, and healthcare institutions working together to advance curative treatments for children with rare and life-threatening blood disorders.

A Two-Day Comprehensive Scientific Program

The congress brings together more than 700 delegates and over 42 distinguished speakers from across 30 countries, including the United States, the United Kingdom, Spain, France, Italy, Saudi Arabia, India, and Jordan. Participating institutions include Burjeel Medical City (BMC), Children’s Hospital of Philadelphia, Cincinnati Children’s Hospital, Children’s Hospital Los Angeles, and SJD Barcelona Children’s Hospital.

This year’s congress features a comprehensive scientific program encompassing keynote lectures, expert panels, oral and poster presentations, and industry symposia. Topics being discussed include the latest advances in gene therapy for thalassemia and sickle cell disease, haploidentical and matched sibling transplantation, CAR-T cell therapy, and transplant immunology. Sessions also explore donor stem-cell manipulation, supportive care, long-term survivorship, and regional access to cell and gene therapy innovations.

The congress also focuses on the UAE’s growing contributions to regional healthcare advancement, including the development of national stem cell donor registries, collaboration with the Abu Dhabi Biobank to enhance cell therapy research, and strategies to increase access to gene therapy and transplantation across the Gulf region.

Ahead of the main sessions, the Pediatric Bone Marrow Transplant Course 2025 offered intensive hands-on and theoretical training for young clinicians and researchers in pediatric transplantation. Led by international faculty, the course covered donor selection, stem cell harvesting and cryopreservation, conditioning regimens, and post-transplant management, equipping participants with practical skills to strengthen regional capacity.

“This congress reflects how far we have come as a region in advancing pediatric transplantation and gene therapy. Supporting this significant event, our goal at BMC, is to provide children and families in the UAE and across the region with access to the best possible care, without the need to travel abroad. Along with the treatment center we are strengthening research, and collaboration that drives new standards in pediatric care,” said Dr. Zainul Aabideen, Congress Chair and Head of Pediatric Hematology, Oncology, and Bone Marrow Transplantation at Burjeel Cancer Institute, BMC.

Dr. Aabideen presented to the delegates how BMC, which became home to the UAE’s first comprehensive pediatric bone marrow transplant program, has achieved survival rates of over 90 percent in the past three years. The milestone underscores Abu Dhabi’s emergence as a regional referral destination for complex pediatric cases and aligns with the UAE’s broader healthcare strategy to build self-sufficiency through advanced clinical capabilities and local talent development.

Delegates reaffirmed their shared goal of advancing knowledge, expanding research collaboration, and accelerating access to gene therapy for children with rare and inherited disorders. With its focus on innovation, education, and global partnership, the congress celebrates the collective success of pediatric bone marrow transplant programs worldwide and underscores the UAE’s leadership in shaping the future of pediatric medicine.