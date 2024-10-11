Cairo: EVs Electrify Egypt Summit kicks off today at the Egypt International Exhibition Centre (EIEC) on Al Moshir Tantawy Axis and will run for three days. The event featured a distinguished lineup of attendees including: Dr. Ali Abu Sena, CEO of Environmental Affairs Agency; Eng. Tarek El Nabrawy, Head of Egyptian Engineers Syndicate; Staff Major General Dr. Engineer Amr Abdelaziz Abdalla, Chairman NCTS – AOI; and Mr. Mohamed Elsaidy, EVs Electrify Egypt Summit President. Prominent international participants include; Mr. Khaled Al Shemeili, CEO of Emirates Driving Company, UAE; and Mr. Hal Falls, Executive Vice President TeleWind Electronics Co. Ltd, USA.

The summit is held under the auspices of the Egyptian Cabinet alongside several ministries including: the Ministry of Trade and Industry, the Ministry of Environment, the Ministry of Higher Education and Scientific Research, the Ministry of Supply and Internal Trade, as well as the Arab Organization for Industrialization (AOI), the General Authority for Investment and Free Zones (GAFI), the General Organization for Export and Import Control, the National Authority for Management and Investment, and the Internal Trade Development Authority (ITDA).

In his speech during the summit's opening session, Mr. Mohamed Elsaidy, President of the EVs Electrify Egypt Summit, remarked: "We are delighted to witness the unprecedented success of the first edition of the EVs Electrify Egypt Summit, which attracted twenty-five thousand visitors on the first day. This remarkable turnout, supported by extensive government participation and strong interest from key stakeholders in this vital sector, underscores our commitment to enhancing sustainability policies and supporting the transition to alternative and clean transportation." Elsaidy added, "The summit represents an ideal platform for leading companies to explore investment opportunities in this sector, as we believe that Egypt has the full potential to become a regional hub for the manufacturing and export of electric vehicles, laying the foundation for a strong local supply chain for electric vehicles, which will enhance the competitiveness of the Egyptian industry in the region."

The summit witnessed the establishment and launch of the first Egyptian-Arab Association for Smart Mobility and Electric Vehicles in Egypt and the Arab region. The Association is chaired by Mr. Khaled Al Shemeili as Honorary President, with Mr. Mohamed Elsaidy serving as Executive Director, and Dr. Alaa El-Fanagely, Chairman of Rally Motors, as Executive President. Mr. Ahmed Zain, Chairman of the Green Energy Committee at the Cairo Chamber of Commerce, also participates in the leadership.

The Association aims to empower all stakeholders in the electric mobility and electric vehicle sector by fostering collaboration among companies, manufacturers, innovators, and investors. It also seeks to encourage and support the transition toward smart and sustainable mobility, contributing to innovation and economic growth. The Association welcomes individuals and institutions interested in joining and contributing to the development of this vital sector, with the goal of creating a strong and diverse network of experts and stakeholders working together to achieve a sustainable future for smart mobility in the Arab region.

During the first day, the summit featured several important discussion sessions on the future of sustainable mobility in Egypt. The discussions focused on key areas, including strategies to attract foreign investments for electric vehicle manufacturing and evaluating the availability of supporting industries. They also addressed global and local challenges in the transition to electric mobility, emphasizing geopolitical considerations and regional cooperation. Additionally, the importance of the transportation sector in Egypt's climate action and sustainability efforts was highlighted. The sessions covered goals for sustainable transportation and carbon credits, and participants explored opportunities for international cooperation to promote the green transition in Egypt.

The summit sessions also discussed ways to achieve Egypt's vision for sustainable transportation through strategic investments and economic transformation driven by electric vehicles. The focus was on creating jobs, attracting investments, and enhancing local manufacturing in the electric vehicle sector. The sessions also covered smart cities and integrated mobility, discussing future infrastructure plans to integrate electric vehicles and new mobility solutions in modern urban spaces. In a dedicated session, experts discussed ways to localize and deepen the production of key components for light electric vehicles, the development of lithium-ion batteries in Egypt, while emphasizing on the latest research and development in designing and manufacturing electric vehicle motors, as well as challenges in manufacturing tricycles in Egypt.

The EVs Electrify Egypt Summit has witnessed widespread public participation, with over 70,000 visitors registering online to attend this unique event over the three days. Attendees will explore the exhibitors’ latest products and services, including hybrid electric vehicles, electric trucks, electric buses, and charging infrastructure. They will also have the opportunity to experience the newest electric cars and learn about their advantages and exceptional performance, featuring unique models such as Avatar, Xiaomi, Tesla, BMW, Mercedes, BYD, Hummer, Renault, and Wuling. Additionally, the first electric boat from X Shore and MARINTEC was showcased, along with a range of other electric vehicles.

The EVs Electrify Egypt Summit is organized by an alliance between two leading companies in international event management: Tritech for Technology and Advanced Solutions and Brandit Cairo. The summit’s inaugural edition has successfully attracted numerous strategic partners from the public sector, including EgyptAir, the official airline carrier of the summit and exclusive sponsor of the business lounge; KADER Factory for Advanced Industries (AOI); Suez Canal Bank; the Egyptian Engineers Syndicate; the United Nations; AIESEC; and IEEE. Partnerships have also been established with various private sector entities supporting the summit, including companies such as DELTA, TELEWIND, ALIENZ, SHIFT EV, HELP, XSHORE, OLA ENERGY, IKARUS ELECTRIC, DAYUN, ZERO CARBON, EVOLVE, MATGR, SPARKED EV, APPRAID EV, and QUICKR, the official mobility service provider of the summit. These collaborations reflect the joint efforts of both public and private sectors to promote Egypt's sustainability strategy and facilitate the transition to alternative, clean transportation methods.