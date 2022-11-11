Held from November 14 to 16, 2022 at ADNEC, Abu Dhabi, the groundbreaking event will feature enlightening discussions and workshops focused on technology-driven road safety education

Abu Dhabi, United Arab Emirates: Emirates Driving Company, the leading training and road safety institute in Abu Dhabi, is delighted to present the inaugural edition of the EDC - Mobility Education Summit.

Taking place at the Abu Dhabi National Exhibition Centre (ADNEC) from November 14 to 16, the landmark event is the first of its kind in a number of ways.

Hosted in collaboration with the European Driving Schools Association, Abu Dhabi Police and the Integrated Transport Centre, it is the first global mobility education gathering in history to welcome driving schools from every corner of the earth. With industry professionals from various countries expected to attend, it will also mark the only time that the European Union has presented its research on driving education outside of Europe.

Dedicated to promoting road safety education and developing sustainable driving solutions, the action-packed three-day gathering features a full programme of fascinating panel discussions, immersive workshops and enlightening seminars focused on the latest techniques and innovations in road safety education.

Many varied topics will be covered, including driver education and training, mobility safety awareness and future mobility, such as how AI smart pods and simulators can help assess reactions and driving abilities.

The talks will feature a number of prestigious guests, including representatives from the European Driving Schools Association, the Swedish National Association of Driver Educators, the Dutch Institute for Road Safety Research, the Royal Society for the Prevention of Accidents and the Global Driving Standards Certification, the World Road Transport Organisation and the International Road Federation.

The event will also showcase Emirati traditions and customs through interactive displays presented by local artisans, including falconry, henna painting and calligraphy. With local cuisine integrated throughout the catering options, every attendee will leave feeling more enlightened and knowledgeable about the culture of the UAE.

Indeed, some of the most exciting aspects of the summit will take place outside of ADNEC. Every attendee will be given an exclusive chance to tour EDC's comprehensive driving school facilities and state-of-the-art amenities, including the largest practical training area in the UAE and the driver’s testing centre.

Guests are also invited to use the summit as an opportunity to get out and explore the many amazing heritage sites and mesmerising landscapes of the UAE. The interactive Abu Dhabi tour takes in the most famous wonders of the UAE capital, including the Sheikh Zayed Grand Mosque and the Abu Dhabi Corniche, while the desert safari provides a fully immersive experience through the true essence of Arabia, and the Dubai tour includes the Palm Jumeirah, Dubai Marina, the Burj Khalifa and more. Finally, the monumental summit will be concluded in spectacular style with a grand gala dinner, complemented by enchanting live entertainment and stunning views of Abu Dhabi.

Khalid Al Romaithi, Chairman of EDC, says: “EDC is so excited and honoured to welcome driving schools, road safety associations and government authorities from across the globe for the first edition of the EDC - Mobility Education Summit. We believe that events like this are vital for progress in road safety development, and I look forward to connecting with other leaders in our industry, swapping ideas and hearing more about their future plans and preferred training techniques. It will be the first time in history that all the world’s leading driving training experts will be gathered in one place, and I’m sure it will be a hugely inspiring and uplifting experience. I want to thank our partners from the European Driving Schools Association, Abu Dhabi Police and the Integrated Transport Centre for making it possible for us to hold this groundbreaking event in Abu Dhabi. We have so many interesting, creative and awe-inspiring activities planned for the summit, and I can’t wait to see everyone there on November 14.”

Established in the year 2000, EDC is founded on a desire to create safer roads throughout the UAE. Based in Abu Dhabi, it aims to achieve this mission by innovating and investing in new technologies and smart operating models, and by forming new and beneficial collaborations through large-scale international events like the EDC - Mobility Education Summit.

To find out more about the EDC - Mobility Education Summit or register your interest, please visit https://mobilityeducation.ae.