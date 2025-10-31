Abu Dhabi, UAE – Emirates Electrical & Instrumentation Company (EEIC) and Gulf Commercial Group (GCG), operating from within the energy cluster of the Ghobash Group, will highlight breakthrough technologies from four of its global partners: Oxford Flow, Emisshield, Jiangsu Kangning Explosion-proof Technology Co. LTD. (KNEXCN), and Emerald Ecotechnologies at ADIPEC 2025. The showcase demonstrates how engineering innovation is accelerating the UAE’s journey towards a sustainable, net-zero future.

Together, EEIC and GCG continue to serve as a regional enablers of industrial transformation, connecting global technology pioneers with the UAE’s industrial sector to drive efficiency, reliability, and decarbonisation, across critical infrastructure. Working in close synergy with its sister company, GCG Engineering Services, EEIC integrates advanced automation and digital engineering capabilities to help industries accelerate efficiency and sustainability, key themes reflected in its ADIPEC 2025 showcase.

“Through strong partnerships, we bring technologies that enhance efficiency, reduce emissions, and advance sustainability.” said Hagop Dermosessian, General Manager of EEIC & GCG Engineering Services. “ADIPEC allows us to demonstrate how these solutions can directly support the UAE’s ambition for a cleaner, more resilient energy future.”

Visitors to EEIC & GCG’s booth will experience cutting-edge solutions addressing some of the most pressing challenges facing the energy sector today, from emission reduction and heat efficiency to safety and water sustainability.

At the centre of GCG’s showcase is Emisshield Inc., whose NASA-licensed high-emissivity coating technology is revolutionising heat management in refineries and high-temperature industrial systems. Originally developed for spacecraft re-entry, the coating enhances radiant heat transfer, cutting fuel consumption by up to 15%, reducing greenhouse gas emissions, and extending equipment lifespan.

UK-based Oxford Flow will present its patented stemless valve technology, designed to eliminate up to 100% of fugitive methane emissions – one of the largest sources of industrial greenhouse gases. The innovation allows operators to decarbonise vital infrastructure while maintaining exceptional reliability and flow performance.

Returning to ADIPEC for its sixth year, KNEXCN (Jiangsu Kangning Explosion-Proof Technology Co.) will showcase its next-generation CO₂-based explosion-proof air conditioning systems. These systems provide safe, energy-efficient cooling with near-zero carbon emissions, supporting industrial operations in hazardous environments such as petrochemical plants and offshore facilities.

Rounding out EEIC’s line-up is Emerald Ecotechnologies, who’s patented AQUACHLOR electrochemical water treatment system produces disinfectant solutions on-site using only water and salt. This eliminates the need for hazardous chemical transport, reduces operational costs by up to 90%, and ensures safe, sustainable water management for industrial and municipal applications.

Together, these partnerships reflect EEIC and GCG’s shared mission to bridge innovation and impact helping regional operators adopt advanced, field-proven technologies that deliver measurable results in decarbonisation, operational efficiency, and sustainability.

EEIC and GCG, together with their partners, will exhibit at ADIPEC 2025 in Hall 5, Stand 5170, showcasing how collaboration between global innovators and UAE industry leaders is shaping the future of sustainable energy.

About EEIC

Established in 2002, Emirates Electrical & Instrumentation Company (EEIC) - A Ghobash Group Enterprise - takes pride in being a leading Engineering, Procurement and Construction (EPC) Company in the UAE. With over 800 specialists and cutting-edge technology, EEIC excels in mechanical, electrical, instrumentation and control systems, undertaking complex projects across various sectors such as Oil & gas, Energy, Power, Utilities, Water Treatment & Management, and Smart Infrastructure. EEIC's clients include ADNOC, government entities, semi-government organizations, and leading EPC contractors. The company is focused on renewable sustainable energy solutions, aiming to be a top contractor and employer in its industry.

For more information, visit eeic-uae.com or write to info@eeic-uae.com. You can also follow EEIC on LinkedIn.

About GCG

Established in 1982, Gulf Commercial Group (GCG) – A Ghobash Group Enterprise, has been a respected partner, specialized provider, and beacon of quality in the Middle East. GCG supplies a wide range of manufacturers'​ precision equipment and is a valued partner to the oil and gas industry, as well as to the energy, water, and wastewater and infrastructure sectors. GCG has proved itself by investing its engineering expertise, products and services to all parts of the sector, whether upstream, midstream or downstream.

Contact information:

Farah Kamal

Marketing Specialist

Farah.Kamal@abaninvestment.com

Mian Saad

Account Executive

Mhsaad@golin-mena.com