The Egyptian African Venous and Lymphatic Association (EAVLA) recently organized the first edition of the International Vein Conference in Cairo, which brought together international experts and surgeons from 15 different countries. The conference focused on modern medical techniques for the treatment of veins and vascular diseases, including conservative treatments, catheterization, injection interventions, surgeries, and natural methods.



According to Rashad Bishara, President of EAVLA, approximately 50% of Egyptians suffer from different types of varicose veins, with other venous diseases such as definitive reflux and venous thromboembolism also affecting a significant portion of the population. However, the science of varicose veins has greatly developed, with advanced techniques such as interventional radiology, thermal and non-thermal ablation, injection sclerotherapy, and CLACS technique.



Ahmed Gaweesh, Vice President of EAVLA highlighted the significant technological advances in the science and interventions for veins, particularly in the treatment of venous thrombosis. He discussed modern technologies such as the pharmacological dissolution of thrombosis through catheters, suctioning, and catheter interventions for varicose veins, as well as the use of surface laser treatment with injections (CLACS) for cosmetic treatment of varicose veins.



The conference also covered new technologies for stent placement, chronic venous ulcers, and modern methods of treatment. A research competition was held related to modern treatment methods for venous diseases.



Wassila Taha, General Secretary of EAVLA, noted the success of the conference in organizing the first simulation workshop for the installation of deep vein stents, which aimed to provide young doctors with hands-on training in stent installation for patients. The foundation also adopts projects to help patients with venous ulcers by concluding several agreements and cooperation with other organizations and associations to alleviate economic suffering.



Sergio Gianesini, President of the Venous-Lymphatic World International Network (v-WIN) foundation ONLUS, emphasized the importance of raising awareness and training in the field of venous and lymphatic disease. The latest effective technologies in venous treatment, such as ultrasound in the treatment of venous leg ulcers, were also highlighted.



Zaza Lazarashvili, Medical Director and Chief of Vascular Surgery at Chapidze Cardiovascular Center in Georgia, praised the conference for its promising vision about phlebology and its goals to expand geographical coverage and exchange experiences to meet challenges in clinical research in the field of venous.



EAVLA, a not-for-profit organization founded in 2019, is dedicated to promoting education and training in the field of venous and lymphatic disease.

