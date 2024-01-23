Participation of 300 exhibitors, brands, and rehabilitation centres

Ahmed bin Saeed: We are committed to empowering People of Determination and enhancing the UAE’s reputation as a pioneering country in improving their quality of life

WHO: Two billion people will have Special Needs in 2050

International experts: More than two billion people will need at least one assistive product by 2030 while many elderly people will require more

Dubai, United Arab Emirates: The needs and rights of People of Determination who constitute between 10 and 15 percent of the global population, or 1.3 billion people, will be under a spotlight at the 6th AccessAbilities Expo in Dubai from October 7 to 9.

As the number of People with Disabilities will rise to two billion people in 2050, according to the World Health Organization (WHO), governments across the planet are paying wider attention to their welfare along with promoting accessible tourism to enable them to explore destinations that are compatible with their Special Needs and requirements.

More than 50 million People with Disabilities reside in the Middle East region alone and they are looking forward to obtaining the best and most innovative assistive technologies and rehabilitation and initiatives that will help them improve their lifestyles and live more independently.

The three-day exhibition at the Dubai World Trade Centre (DWTC) will continue its standing as a much-needed step for the community of people with disabilities. Like the previous editions, the number of participants will increase in this edition too. AccessAbilities Expo has been contributing towards achieving the UAE’s vision and supporting its efforts and initiatives in serving and empowering the People of Determination and meeting their needs and aspirations for having a decent life.

The UAE is seeking to become the best country in the world in caring for and empowering People of Determination by extending the community unlimited support through the government and private sectors to continue to provide the best services to the segment of the society.

AccessAbilities Expo is considered the largest of its kind in the Middle East. It is being organized by Dubai-based Nadd Al Shiba PR and Event Management. It will be organized across three spacious halls with an exhibition area of ​​12,000 square meters. As many as 300 international exhibitors, brands, and rehabilitation centers for People of Determination from 50 countries will participate, and more than 14,000 visitors from over 70 countries around the world will visit it. In addition, several government agencies will benefit from the technologies being showcased at the Expo to develop a higher quality of their services for their customers from this segment.

His Highness Sheikh Ahmed bin Saeed Al Maktoum, President of Dubai Civil Aviation Authority (DCAA), Chairman of Dubai Airports, and Chairman and Chief Executive, of Emirates Airline and Group and Event Patron, said: The 5th edition of the Expo was a great success, recording a 20 percent increase in both exhibitor and visitor numbers, coming from more than 50 and 70 countries, respectively. The event’s success has enhanced the reputation of the UAE as a leader in supporting and empowering People of Determination as well as strengthening our position as an emerging global hub for assistive technologies.”

He added: “The upcoming edition is expected to achieve record growth in the number of global exhibitors specialized in manufacturing advanced technologies and devices that empower People of Determination as well as key regional rehabilitation centres serving more than 50 million People of Determination living in the Middle East. I am proud of the success achieved by the event in its previous editions.”

He remarked: “We can contribute together to providing services and facilities that enable people of determination in the UAE and around the world to live more independently and create a better future for themselves.”

Innovative products to serve all disabilities

The Expo provides a wide range of innovative products, some of which are exhibited for the first time in the Middle East region, to empower People of Determination and enhance their capabilities. Considered the largest of its kind in the Middle East, Africa, and the Indian subcontinent, AccessAbilities Expo is the largest gathering of manufacturers and distributors of assistive products, governmental agencies, rehabilitation, healthcare, and educational facilities specializing in dealing with People of Determination.

A choice to pick from 4500 assistive technologies

Advanced technologies, numbering over 4,500 globally, play a crucial role in empowering individuals with physical, visual, auditory, intellectual disabilities, and autism spectrum disorder, constituting 10-15% of each country's population. According to the World Health Organization (WHO), access to assistive technology is currently available to only one in 10 people who need it, due to high costs, lack of awareness and availability, insufficient trained staff, and ineffective policies. Assistive technology is an umbrella term used for systems and services related to the delivery of products and services for People with Disabilities. This helps maintain or enhance an individual’s performance and independence, which subsequently enhances his well-being.

The range of these products includes hearing aids, wheelchairs, communication aids, glasses, and prosthetics. International experts say that more than two billion people will need at least one assistive product by 2030 while many elderly people will need two or more. According to the latest report on assistive technology issued by the World Health Organization, about 90 percent of those who need assistive technology globally do not have access to it, while a survey of 70 countries included in the report found that there are major gaps in assistive services provision and trained workforce.

