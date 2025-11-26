UAE, Dubai: The Dubai Foundation for Women and Children (DFWAC) will organize a three-day advanced training program on “Psychological Support Groups” from 25 to 27 November, bringing together an elite of regional experts in psychotherapy, with the participation of representatives from relevant entities in the country.

The program is being organized as part of DFWAC’s efforts to enhance the quality of psychological rehabilitation services and develop the skills of professionals across relevant sectors. The initiative aligns with the objectives of "The Year of Community 2025" and the Dubai Social Agenda 33, which aims to enhance quality of life and provide a more inclusive and efficient community support system.

The program focuses on introducing participants to the concept of psychosocial support groups, while distinguishing this approach from other group-based interventions such as group therapy and educational programs. It also provides practical training on the core skills required to establish and facilitate effective support groups, alongside addressing ethical considerations, evaluation methods, and mechanisms to ensure long-term, sustainable impact.

Three prominent academics from the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia will lead the program: Prof. Ahmad Al Hadi, Professor and Consultant of Psychiatry and Psychotherapy at King Saud University; Dr. Mishal Al Aqeel, Associate Professor and Consultant in Psychiatry, Mood Disorders, and Cognitive Behavioural Therapy at King Saud bin Abdulaziz University for Health Sciences; and Dr. Fatimah Albrekkan, Assistant Professor and Consultant Psychiatrist at King Saud University and a fellow of US forensic psychiatry. Together, they will deliver scientific and practical content that combines modern studies with real-world clinical expertise.

The program covers several main themes, including an introduction to group-based mental health interventions and the concept of support, the different types of support groups, and the steps required to establish such groups, from preparation leading to facilitation and evaluation. The training also addresses key therapeutic skills such as deep listening, emotional containment and dialogue management techniques, in addition to discussing common challenges facing support groups, including withdrawal and conflict among members, while ensuring confidentiality and privacy for participants.

H.E Shaikha Saeed Al Mansouri, Acting Director General of Dubai Foundation for Women and Children, said: “Psychological support groups represent one of the most advanced interventions in psychological rehabilitation, as they provide a safe space that enables individuals to express themselves, communicate, and regain emotional balance.” She noted that training specialists to manage these groups helps enhance the quality of services and strengthens the readiness of teams to handle various cases with professionalism and high competence.

H.E Al Mansouri added: “We value the participation of experts from the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia and the support of relevant entities. We remain committed to continuing to develop high-quality training programs that enhances the mental wellbeing of families and the community, in alignment with the UAE’s vision to build a cohesive society capable of protecting and nurturing its members.”

She noted that the program is part of a strategic effort to set high standards for psychosocial support and train competent local professionals to deliver effective, confidential, and sustainable services.