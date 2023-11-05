DIRIYAH – Diriyah Season is set to open in December, with a captivating array of events and experiences designed to bring to life the living heritage of Diriyah – ’The City of Earth’, and the birthplace of the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia.

Spread across several areas of Diriyah including the parks, wadis, iconic sites of UNESCO World Heritage Site At-Turaif and Bujairi Terrace, the fine dining destination, the 2023/24 Season will offer visitors an unrivalled authentic experience that combines arts and culture, live performance, and experiential experiences to showcase nearly six hundred years of history and heritage in a compelling and entertaining way.

The Season aims to entertain visitors’ cultural curiosity by curating a unique three-month calendar of events offering something for everyone. These include live musical and theatrical performances, the highly anticipated Diriyah E-Prix championship organized by the Ministry of Sport, an expanded and engaging return of ‘Layali Diriyah’, immersive art installations and exhibitions, stellar culinary experiences, and outdoor activities such as horseback riding, camping, and stargazing.

This year’s theme honors Diriyah’s origin story and celebrates Al Awja, indicative of the people of the bend (Wadi Hanifah) and a rallying call for all Saudis to come together and celebrate their shared culture and identity.

While Diriyah is a vital source of Saudi cultural identity and national pride, it also stands at the forefront of Saudi Arabia’s plans for its future as a unique cultural capital. Centered around the birthplace of The First Saudi State, it is a city built with people at its heart; a place where people from all walks of life come together and experience the unique Saudi way of life.

As such, this Season will offer a unique opportunity for tourists from across the region and the world to get first-hand insight into the warm hospitality, rich culture, heritage, and traditions of the Kingdom and its people. By doing this, it aims to increase cultural dialogue across the Kingdom and among people from all over the world.

His Excellency Ahmed Al Khateeb, Minister of Tourism, Board Member and Secretary General of Diriyah Company, said: “As Saudi Arabia expands its tourism offering, we are unlocking the enormous potential that the sector offers. Central to this is authenticity in tourism: people travel for real stories and to meet real people. Diriyah Season will create connection and dialogue; supporting experiential tourism that is highly meaningful and memorable.”

Jerry Inzerillo, Group CEO of Diriyah Company, said: “Diriyah Season will unite the world in a celebration of culture and shared experiences. As we embark on this new annual season of events, we look forward to showcasing Diriyah, The City of Earth, and its values as one of the most culturally significant locations in the Kingdom.”

Diriyah Season 23/24 is presented by Diriyah Company, in partnership with Diriyah Gate Development Authority.

About Diriyah:

As a prominent national symbol in the history of the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia, Diriyah has been associated with the first Saudi state and was founded in 1727 by Imam Muhammad bin Saud, who made Diriyah his initial power base, the first capital of government and a scientific and social center. Sitting at the heart of Diriyah, At-Turaif district was one of the prominent neighborhoods in Diriyah, encompassing Salwa Palace, the seat of government at that time, and the home of the royal family. In 2010, At-Turaif Historical District was inscribed as a World Heritage Site by UNESCO, for encompassing one of the largest mud brick districts in the world. In 2017, King Salman bin Abdulaziz issued a royal Decree for establishing Diriyah Gate Development Authority (DGDA) and forming its board of directors headed by His Royal Highness, Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman. The authority seeks to preserve the historical and architectural heritage of Diriyah, being the home of the imams of Al-Saud and the base of the First Saudi State. DGDA is also the regulatory and supervisory authority for the supervisory area of the Diriyah Project, which extends over an area of 194 square kilometers. In 2022, Diriyah Company, which is one of the major projects of the Public Investment Fund PIF, was established to develop and execute Diriyah project, aiming to make Diriyah a global destination that reflects the authentic Saudi heritage, and will allow visitors the opportunity to discover the history of the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia within an ancient Najdi atmosphere. Diriyah Company also contributes to transforming Diriyah into one of the most important heritage, cultural and entertainment destinations in the world, as it works to achieve this in its capacity as the executive body of the Diriyah project. Diriyah includes a number of educational, cultural, and artistic institutions. In addition to a selection of the world’s finest international hotels and resorts, together with major international shopping titles. And the most famous restaurants and cafes from around the world.

