Muscat, Oman – As Oman deepens its investment in building a resilient, future-ready workforce, the Sultanate is witnessing a fundamental shift in how organizations design, develop, and deploy human capital. From AI capability-building programs led by the Ministry of Transport, Communications and Information Technology to nationwide talent management frameworks developed by the Ministry of Labor, Oman’s commitment to empowering its people is redefining what the future of work looks like in the region.

These initiatives form part of a broader strategy under Oman Vision 2040, which places human capital at the heart of economic diversification and digital innovation. Across sectors, the country is advancing policies that nurture leadership, accelerate digital literacy, and promote continuous learning, positioning Oman among the most forward-looking nations in the GCC. The Digital Talent Ecosystem Dialogue – Sultanate of Oman Edition 2025 stands as a vital catalyst within this momentum, serving as a platform where these initiatives connect, evolve, and inspire new forms of collaboration.

Taking place on November 11–12, 2025 at the Al Bustan Palace, a Ritz-Carlton Hotel, the 2nd Annual Digital Talent Ecosystem Dialogue – Oman Edition will bring together senior leaders, policymakers, and innovators driving Oman’s transformation journey. Organized under the theme “Skills Igniting Future Readiness | Empowering Leaders | Talent, Technology & Culture,” the Dialogue will showcase how the public and private sectors are working together to strengthen the nation’s digital talent ecosystem and leadership capabilities.

“Digital transformation is not about technology; it’s about mindset. True progress happens when we redesign how people think, learn, and lead,” notes Mohammed Akkar, CEO of Jisr, ahead of his keynote session Redefining Work: Leading Digital Transformation in the Modern Organization. His insight captures the essence of the Dialogue by emphasizing that sustainable transformation begins with human-centered leadership and a culture of continuous reinvention.

The Dialogue’s program features a cross-section of the nation’s most influential voices and innovators, including Dr. Salim Al-Shuaili, Director of Artificial Intelligence and Advanced Technologies Projects at the Ministry of Transport, Communications and Information Technology; Dr. Zamzam Al Lamkiya, Director of Capacity Building and Talent Management at the Ministry of Labor; Abdulla Mohd Al-Khalifa, Human Resources Director at the Ministry of Communications and Information Technology in Qatar; Abdallah Al-Jurf, Former GM, Continuous Learning at Ministry of Human Resources and Social Development, Saudi Arabia; Nawal Al Barwani, Human Capital Manager at the Telecom Regulatory Authority of Oman; Saif Al Abri, General Manager, People Experience at Omantel; and Asma Al-Ghabshi, Country Manager of Human Resources at Shell Development Oman

These thought leaders will explore themes such as workforce nationalization, digital competence, AI leadership, and cultural intelligence. Each of these topics reflects the intersection between Oman’s innovation strategy and its human capital agenda. Their participation shows how ministries and enterprises are moving from policy to practice by co-developing frameworks that promote agility, adaptability, and lifelong learning.

Reflecting Oman’s growing focus on equipping leaders with future-ready skills, Dr. Fathiya Al Rashdi, Vice President for Program Affairs at the Royal Academy of Management, underscored the value of curiosity and lifelong learning.

“In a world where change is the only constant factor, staying curious and staying relevant through continuous learning is the ultimate talent,” she said.

Echoing this sentiment, FranklinCovey Middle East notes that sustainable transformation begins with leadership grounded in trust, purpose, and adaptability.

“Oman’s commitment to nurturing talent and future-ready leadership reflects a clear and purposeful national vision. At FranklinCovey Middle East, we believe that true digital transformation begins with people. By developing principle-centered leaders who can build trust, empower teams, and drive innovation, we help organizations turn their strategies into sustained performance,” said Mohammed Abdelhay, Managing Director FranklinCovey Middle East.

Beyond traditional keynotes and panels, the event’s experiential learning sessions, such as The Talent Transformation Exchange and The Future of Learning, will engage delegates in hands-on, solution-oriented discussions. These curated experiences will address real challenges like bridging the training-to-performance gap, retaining multigenerational talent, and integrating AI into learning ecosystems. The Dialogue’s interactive “Mindset Activators” will also blend neuroscience-based networking with collaborative learning, ensuring that every exchange leads to a practical takeaway.

Supported by the Oman Society for Human Resource Management (OSHRM), the Dialogue is powered by a coalition of organizations that share a common commitment to capability development and leadership excellence. These include Jisr as Gold Partner, Franklin Covey Middle East as Silver Partner, Perky People as People Experience Partner, SkillUp MENA as Skilling Partner, and Vinsys as Exhibitor.

“Oman’s progress in human capital excellence is the result of purposeful collaboration between policymakers, educators, and organizations,” said Piyush Gupta, Co-Founder and Director of Partnerships at Crafting Dialogue. “The Digital Talent Ecosystem Dialogue is designed to build on that momentum by helping leaders create frameworks that turn national vision into tangible workforce capability.”

The Dialogue comes at a pivotal time as Oman aligns national goals with practical workforce innovation. The country’s investments in AI centers of excellence, public-private partnerships for digital skilling, and leadership development programs demonstrate how future readiness is becoming a lived reality. As these initiatives take shape, platforms like the Digital Talent Ecosystem Dialogue play an essential role in connecting ideas to outcomes and ensuring that innovation remains both people-focused and inclusive.

As Oman positions itself at the forefront of the regional digital economy, the 2025 edition of the Dialogue will not only celebrate the nation’s achievements but also chart new pathways for sustained growth. It aims to inspire, equip, and unite leaders across sectors to co-create a workforce that is agile, capable, and ready for the opportunities of tomorrow.

For more information about the Digital Talent Ecosystem Dialogue – Oman Edition, visit digitaltalentdialogue.com/oman/