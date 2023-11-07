Dubai – MCN, Middle East Communications Network, and McCann Health MENAT proudly marked 'Movember' by hosting their second annual Prostate Cancer awareness ride in collaboration with the local 'Enigmas' Motorcycle Club. A convoy of more than 70 riders, accompanied by friends and family, traversed over 100 miles across Dubai and its surroundings, aiming to shed light on the importance of early prostate cancer screenings for men.

Men’s health is frequently overlooked in the UAE, with alarmingly low rates of proactive prostate cancer screenings. MCN and McCann Health have embarked on a mission to amplify awareness, champion early testing, catalyze concrete action, and dismantle the reluctance among men to openly discuss their health concerns.

Kicking off the journey from Enigmas MC Petrol Station, the riders swiftly garnered the attention of fellow bikers, Dubai's residents, tourists, pedestrians, and motorists. The city's streets reverberated with enthusiastic cheers, blaring car horns, and a pervasive wave of positivity, highlighting a clear message: it takes balls to get tested. MCN and McCann Health strategically partnered with The Enigmas, celebrated for their no-nonsense attitude and ‘tough-guy’ reputation, to combat the stigma around men’s health. This approach underscores that if these 'tough guys' can take the initiative to get tested, then other men should also be inspired and empowered to do the same.

Following the successful ride, the bikers, their friends, and families convened for a group breakfast in Motor City. Over steaming cups of coffee and hearty breakfasts, they engaged in conversations vital to men's health. The discussions centered around the critical significance of regular screenings for early detection, and the pivotal role it plays in enhancing treatment outcomes.

To take a proactive step toward safeguarding your health, secure your screening appointment today by visiting Mediclinic Men's Health Screening

For more information contact:

Karen Kamel

karen.kamel@mccannhealth.com

Regional Managing Director of McCan Health MENAT

About MCN

MCN is one of the leading advertising and marketing communications agency networks in the MENA region. It is the overall managing company for a group of several key advertising, marketing, PR and media companies in the Middle East. MCN is part of the Interpublic Group – one of the leading marketing solutions groups globally.

About McCann Health

As an integral agency within MCN (the Middle East Communications Network), McCann Health is a powerful player in healthcare communications, developing creative solutions to address health and wellness challenges. Being a part of MCN, McCann Health is dedicated to creating impactful campaigns and marketing strategies that drive positive change in the healthcare and pharmaceutical sectors.

About The Enigmas

ENIGMAS MC is a band of like-minded souls united by our awe of the mysteries of the open road. The group's diverse membership spans various backgrounds, all dedicated to the core values of safe riding, camaraderie, and respect. Their rides are not just about enjoyment and the love of the road; they are also driven by a deep commitment to making a positive impact on the community they serve.