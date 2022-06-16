Ras Al Khaimah, United Arab Emirates: Ras Al Khaimah Tourism Development Authority (RAKTDA) will host the 11th Edition of the Exotic Wedding Planning Conference (EWPC), taking place at Al Hamra Conference Centre from 1 - 3 March 2023. The three-day event will bring together top-class wedding planners, hospitality vendors, tourism boards, travel experts and wedding suppliers from around the world in a single, comprehensive platform for event organisers.

Building on the success of previous events, the first two days of the in-person conference is designed to create an open marketplace of profound learning, collaborative business set-ups, engaging discussion sessions, stellar line-up of speakers and dazzling array of entertainment. The final day of the conference will feature the APEX Awards, highlighting outstanding talents, commendable initiatives and hard work of those in the destination wedding industry.

Delegates will be able to experience one of the most diverse and naturally beautiful destinations in the region themselves, with the Emirate’s wide variety of unique venues and experiences stretching across stunning terracotta dunes, breath-taking mountains and pristine beaches. Combined with an extensive hospitality offering and close proximity to Europe, Asia and Africa, Ras Al Khaimah is perfectly placed to host all types of weddings and celebrations, cementing its reputation as a destination wedding hub.

Iyad Rasbey, Executive Director, Destination Tourism Development at Ras Al Khaimah Tourism Development Authority, said: “The weddings sector is a key growth area for Ras Al Khaimah, and we are thrilled to be welcoming the Exotic Wedding Planning Conference to our nature Emirate. With our natural topography, world-class hospitality brands and seamless infrastructure, Ras Al Khaimah is one of the most sought-after destinations, perfectly suited for the weddings and the MICE sector. We look forward to showcasing our destination to wedding experts and demonstrating why Ras Al Khaimah is the perfect exotic wedding destination.”

Rishikesh Shetty, CEO of Exito and EWPC commented: “We are excited to bring EWPC back to RAK in 2023 after 9 editions across the globe and bring 350+ Destination wedding planners from 50 different countries this time. It appears to be the Wedding business is back in full swing with businesses fitting in two years worth of postponed events into already-busy peak months. We look forward to making this the most successful edition & the largest B2B wedding convention event till date.”

The Exotic Wedding Planning Conference joins a portfolio of high-profile events hosted in the Emirate, including the Global Citizen Forum’s acclaimed annual summit in 2021 and the Arab Aviation Summit for a second year following the success of the previous edition, alongside a number of large destination wedding groups in 2022.

To find out more about the Exotic Wedding Planning Conference please visit www.weddingplanningconference.com/

About Ras Al Khaimah Tourism Development Authority (RAKTDA)

The Ras Al Khaimah Tourism Development Authority (RAKTDA) was established in May 2011 under the government of Ras Al Khaimah. RAKTDA aims to develop the Emirate’s tourism infrastructure and establish Ras Al Khaimah as a world-class destination for leisure and business travel, creating sustainable investment opportunities and enhancing the quality of life for its residents. In order to achieve its goals, the Authority has a government mandate to license, regulate and monitor the Emirate’s tourism and hospitality industry.

www.visitrasalkhaimah.com

Hashtag: #VisitRasAlKhaimah

About Exito:

We are a global B2B business events company focused on crafting bespoke solutions and contexts by designing platforms that create new business opportunities for our clients across concepts and industries. We cherish the trust over the last 12 years garnered from our partnering organizations globally, and with a growing team of young, vibrant, and creative individuals, Exito aims at success and perfection!

