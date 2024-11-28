Abdulrahman Al Awar:The Abu Dhabi Declaration is a pivotal milestone in advancing Arab integration in higher education and scientific research

Fostering Arab cooperation through initiatives aligned with sustainable development priorities

Abu Dhabi: Conference (19) of Arab Ministers of Higher Education and Scientific Research has concluded in Abu Dhabi. Organised by the UAE Ministry of Higher Education and Scientific Research in collaboration with the Arab League Educational, Cultural and Scientific Organisation (ALECSO), the conference was held under the theme ‘A Flexible Higher Education System Adapts to Rapid Global Developments’. It was attended by Arab ministers and experts from regional and global academic institutions.

During the conference, His Excellency Dr. Abdulrahman Al Awar, Minister of Human Resources and Emiratisation and Acting Minister of Higher Education and Scientific Research, held bilateral meetings with fellow ministers and delegation heads. The discussions focused on enhancing bilateral and regional cooperation and included the signing of executive programmes for cooperation in higher education and scientific research fields between the UAE and Jordan, Tunisia and Iraq. His Excellency Dr. Al Awar also met with His Excellency Dr. Mohamed Ould Amar, Director-General of ALECSO, to discuss joint projects aimed at enhancing the advancing quality of higher education and promoting scientific innovation.

A key milestone of the conference was the adoption of the Abu Dhabi Declaration, which outlined a strategic framework for advancing higher education and scientific research in Arab countries. The declaration emphasised joint Arab cooperation through initiatives aligned with sustainable development priorities. It called for developing sustainability-focused academic programmes, promoting innovative research, establishing academic incubators, and preparing graduates with skills to meet the evolving demands of the labour market. In this context, His Excellency Dr. Abdulrahman Al Awar noted that the Abu Dhabi Declaration is “a pivotal milestone in advancing Arab integration in higher education and scientific research.” He emphasised that “its significance extends beyond academic development, embodying a shared vision for an educational future that fosters knowledge-based economies and adapts to global changes.”

His Excellency added: “The conference discussions and recommendations underscored higher education as a cornerstone of sustainable development. The Abu Dhabi Declaration reflects a unified Arab commitment to leveraging technology, ensuring academic quality, and fostering partnerships to advance higher education in the region.”

Over two days, experts explored strategies for developing flexible higher education policies to address future challenges, including global technological and economic shifts. The sessions reviewed key reference documents and regional projects leveraging advanced technologies, such as using blockchain technology to streamline qualifications recognition.

Discussions also highlighted the activation of the ALECSO Fund for Scientific Research, Leadership and Innovation and the Common Arab Qualifications Framework, aimed at standardising academic recognition across Arab countries.

Participating countries shared pioneering experiences in higher education, focusing on curriculum development to meet labour market requirements, fostering innovation, and achieving excellence in scientific research in line with global standards. These presentations facilitated the exchange of expertise and best practices, bolstering joint efforts to advance higher education across the Arab world.

The ministers adopted key recommendations, including the launch of regional projects to improve scientific research infrastructure and the development of educational policies to position higher education as a driver for sustainable development. It was also announced that the 20th session would be hosted by Iraq, highlighting the collective commitment to expanding Arab cooperation in this vital sector.

At the end of the conference, participants expressed gratitude to the UAE for hosting the conference, commending the efforts of the country’s leadership and the Abu Dhabi Government in organising the event. The ministers also sent a telegram of thanks to President His Highness Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, for his ongoing support of higher education development in the region. They emphasised the importance of continuing such ministerial meetings to strengthen cooperation and facilitate the exchange of expertise among member states.

The closing events also featured the Hamdan bin Rashid Al Maktoum Award for Distinguished Academic Performance, recognising leading higher education institutions in the region. Delegations were also invited to participate in a cultural tour of Abu Dhabi, adding a rich cultural and human dimension to this significant Arab gathering.

