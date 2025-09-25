Qatar's $22.2 billion infrastructure transformation presents unparalleled opportunities for industry leaders at Big 5 Construct Qatar

Leading brands such as Ansar Gallery, Bayt Al Ansari and Marble World Qatar showcase their latest products and solutions at INDEX Design Qatar

Curated sessions at Big 5 Talks and INDEX Design Talks provide attendees with practical insights, emerging trends and actionable strategies across construction, interiors and fit-out sectors

Doha, Qatar: Qatar’s ambitious $22.2 billion infrastructure programme led by Public Works Authority ‘Ashghal’ (2025-2029) is reshaping transport, government facilities, urban spaces and water systems under the vision of “humanizing cities” development (source: by Public Works Authority ‘Ashghal’). Building on the opportunities presented by these initiatives, Big 5 Construct Qatar, the country’s largest construction event, returns to the Doha Exhibition and Convention Center (DECC) from 14-16 October 2025. The event, co-located with INDEX Design Qatar, is held under the patronage of His Highness Sheikh Mohammed Bin Abdulrahman Al-Thani, Prime Minister and Minister of Foreign Affairs.

The exhibitions will host over 250 international and regional brands showcasing products, solutions, systems and services from more than 25 countries, including China, India, Oman, Saudi Arabia, Türkiye, the UAE and the US. More than 10,000 industry professionals are expected to attend the events, including contractors, consultants, architects, project owners, fit-out specialists and distributors.

Commenting on the exhibitions, Muhammed Kazi, Senior Vice President, dmg events, said, “Qatar’s construction sector is showing strong momentum, contributing $5.3 billion to the national GDP in Q1 2025 and with nearly $311 billion in construction projects underway, the opportunities are significant. Big 5 Construct Qatar and INDEX Design Qatar bring together the suppliers, contractors and decision-makers who make these projects possible, helping to ensure the right expertise and partnerships are in place to support sustainable growth and the goals of Qatar National Vision 2030.”

“These events present a crucial platform for Qatar’s construction and interiors industries at a time of rapid national development,” said Rawad Sleem, Co-Founder & General Manager, NeXTfairs. “By bringing together local insight with international expertise, we are empowering stakeholders to collaborate, exchange knowledge and shape the future of Qatar’s built environment while enabling sustainable growth.”

Big 5 Construct Qatar

The 2025 edition of Big 5 Construct Qatar features prominent exhibitors from across the construction value chain, providing visitors access to solutions for project delivery through live demonstrations and innovative product launches.

Some of the exhibiting companies include Bitumat, a manufacturer of waterproof and roofing solutions; Mapei, which produces adhesives, sealants and chemical products for construction projects; National Paints Factories, a paint and coatings manufacturer; Al Hattab Holding, renowned for diversified construction and industrial services; Embosal Steel Mills, a producer of structural steel products; Labragah Real Estate, a real estate development and investment services company; and HP Industries, a supplier of industrial equipment and machinery for construction sectors.

Alongside this extensive showcase, the exhibition features Big 5 Talks, a strategically curated programme for industry professionals, offering more than 20 CPD-certified sessions across key themes including sustainability, technology, project management and modular construction. These sessions provide actionable insights into market trends, best practices and emerging technologies shaping Qatar's construction landscape.

INDEX Design Qatar



The co-located INDEX Design Qatar supports the interiors and fit-out sector in Qatar, which is growing at an impressive 9.5% CAGR from 2023. Interior designers, hotel outfitters, retailers, wholesalers, distributors, fit-out contractors and industry buyers will come together to source the latest interior design and fit-out products and solutions showcased by leading exhibitors.

INDEX Design Qatar features brands such as Ansar Gallery, a home décor and furnishings company; Bayt Al Ansari, a leader in high-quality interior solutions; Dorya USA, known for its luxury furniture and bespoke designs; Decotech, an expert in finishes and decorative materials for interiors; and Marble World Qatar, a leading supplier of natural stone products.



Complementing the exhibition is the CPD-certified INDEX Design Talks with sessions highlighting cultural influence in modern interiors, hospitality design, sustainability and more. The content programme will be led by more than 15 design experts addressing industry expectations and evolution, catering to interior designers, retailers, distributors, contractors and buyers. Big 5 Construct Qatar and INDEX Design Qatar are supported by leading partners and sponsors, including the Official Supporting Partners, Ministry of Commerce and Industry, Visit Qatar and Public Works Authority ‘Ashghal’; Official Bank Sponsor, Qatar National Bank (QNB); Development Partner, Qatar Development Bank; and Supporting Association, the Chartered Institute of Building (CIOB).

Big 5 Construct Qatar and INDEX Design Qatar are co-located with Cityscape Qatar.

Registration for the free-to-attend events is now open for trade and industry professionals over 18. For more information, visit www.big5constructqatar.com | www.index-qatar.com.

About Big 5 Construct Qatar

Big 5 Construct Qatar is Qatar’s largest construction event, bringing together local and international companies to showcase products & services, innovation, expertise and knowledge to the Qatari construction industry. Part of Big 5, the world’s largest and most comprehensive portfolio of construction events, Big 5 Construct Qatar offers visitors an opportunity to connect with 10,000 industry professionals and find the right products & solutions from over 250 international and local exhibitors as well as earn free CPD points through a curated talks programme.

About INDEX Design Qatar

INDEX Design Qatar is a part of the INDEX portfolio of events, the largest being INDEX Dubai, which boasts more than a 30-year legacy. Tens of thousands of industry professionals attend these events each year to connect with global brands and manufacturers to discover the next big thing in interior design.

About dmg events

dmg events is a leading organizer of face-to-face events and publisher of information services. Our mission is to accelerate business by connecting the right communities, driving growth, innovation and progress across industries. With a global footprint spanning more than 25 countries and over 115 large-scale events annually, dmg events is a trusted global leader in the industry. Attracting more than 650,000 professionals and delegates each year, we deliver world-class events across multiple sectors, including construction, hospitality, interiors, energy, coatings, entertainment, food & beverage and transportation.

With 13 offices worldwide, including Saudi Arabia, the UAE, Egypt, South Africa, the UK, Canada, Singapore and India, dmg events maintains a local presence to better serve our customers and build stronger relationships. Our continued growth is a testament to our ability to geo-adapt strong brands, form mutually beneficial partnerships and align our events with market demands. Flagship events like Big 5 Global, ADIPEC, Gastech, EGYPES, The Hotel Show, INDEX and The Saudi Food Show are industry-defining events that drive transformation. For more information, visit www.dmgevents.com. Founded in 1989, dmg events is a wholly owned subsidiary of the Daily Mail and General Trust plc (DMGT, www.dmgt.co.uk).