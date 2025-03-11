Kuwait City – The American Chamber of Commerce in Kuwait (AmCham Kuwait), in collaboration with DHL Express as co-organizer and strategic partners, Boeing and the National Fund for SME Development, successfully launched the inaugural event of the Kuwait 4SMEs series. Titled "Scaling Locally, Expanding Globally," the event provided a dynamic forum for SMEs and startups to access actionable strategies, expert guidance, and critical insights aimed at fueling local growth and global expansion.

The event, hosted at the Burj Al-Shaya Auditorium, united a vibrant community of entrepreneurs, startup founders, SME leaders, ecosystem enablers, and C-level executives. As Kuwait’s entrepreneurial landscape evolves, the Kuwait 4SMEs initiative is committed to delivering practical solutions to support SMEs and founders, address market challenges, enhance operational efficiency, and capitalize on emerging opportunities.

Key Highlights

Opening Remarks:

Aisha Alqabandi, the Business Development and Partnerships Associate at AmCham Kuwait, set the tone by emphasizing the vital role of practical support for SMEs and startups in line with Kuwait’s economic diversification efforts under Vision 2035.

Expert Presentations:

Othman Al-Jiran , Supervisor of Business Development Initiatives at the National Fund for SME Development, provided an overview of how the National Fund supports SMEs and startups through targeted funding, mentorship, and capacity-building programs, empowering SMEs and startups to thrive.

, Supervisor of Business Development Initiatives at the National Fund for SME Development, provided an overview of how the National Fund supports SMEs and startups through targeted funding, mentorship, and capacity-building programs, empowering SMEs and startups to thrive. Amadou Kebe, Senior Innovation Engagement Specialist at DHL Express, showcased how artificial intelligence and logistics innovation are transforming supply chains, enhancing efficiency, and enabling global scalability.

A highlight of the event was the panel discussion titled "Scaling Locally, Expanding Globally," moderated by Dr. Arezou Harraf, Founder of Learn & Evolve and Vice-Chair of AmCham Kuwait. The panel featured industry experts including:

Omar Habbadi , Commercial Director at DHL Express

, Commercial Director at DHL Express Abdulwahhab Alzaidan , Consultant at the Youth Public Authority, which is one of the leading entities, alongside Boeing, in developing the Kuwait Digital Startup Campus

, Consultant at the Youth Public Authority, which is one of the leading entities, alongside Boeing, in developing the Kuwait Digital Startup Campus Reem Sahoury , Marketing & Sustainability Specialist

, Marketing & Sustainability Specialist Aram Tchaparian, CFO of CINET

Panelists shared valuable insights on essential SME growth strategies, including optimizing supply chains, leveraging third-party logistics for cost efficiency, cost-effective branding, strategic financial planning, and robust cash flow management. They also previewed forthcoming initiatives at the Kuwait Digital Startup Campus. Enriched by real-world case studies and best practices, the discussion provided attendees with a clear roadmap to sustainable business success.

Interactive Q&A and Networking

A lively Q&A session allowed the audience to engage directly with speakers and panelists, addressing challenges such as market entry strategies, funding access, and digital transformation. The subsequent networking sessions provided an ideal platform for forging valuable connections among SME owners, industry leaders, and ecosystem partners.

Closing Remarks & Recognition

The event concluded with closing remarks from Omar Habbadi, who previewed upcoming sessions in the Kuwait 4SMEs series and reaffirmed the commitment to empowering SMEs and startups. A special recognition ceremony honored all key speakers and contributors——with commemorative plaques in appreciation of their valuable insights and contributions.

Looking Ahead: The Kuwait 4SMEs Series

Continuing throughout 2025, the Kuwait 4SMEs series will offer SMEs and startups essential resources, expert-led sessions, and strategic networking opportunities. Future sessions will explore topics such as global expansion strategies, digital transformation, financial literacy, and sustainable business practices.

About AmCham Kuwait:

Founded in 1985, AmCham Kuwait is a non-profit organization composed of Fortune 500 corporations, SMEs, and prominent business leaders from both the U.S. and Kuwait. As a key advocate for American interests in Kuwait, AmCham Kuwait works tirelessly to strengthen the business ties between the two nations.

For more information, please visit www.amchamkuwait.org or follow us on social media @abck1985.

About DHL Express Kuwait: is a division of DHL Group, specializing in international express shipping and logistics services. It is the world's largest logistics companies, with a global network that spans over 220 countries and territories. DHL Group has made significant progress with Strategy 2020. Due to its geographical spread and wide range of logistics offerings, the Group is now better positioned than ever before. With “Strategy 2025 – Delivering Excellence in a Digital World” the company is laying the groundwork to continue its successful growth trajectory beyond 2020.

About Boeing: is the world's largest aerospace company and leading manufacturer of commercial jetliners, defense, space and security systems, and service provider of aftermarket support. As America’s biggest manufacturing exporter, the company supports airlines and U.S. and allied government customers in more than 150 countries. Boeing products and tailored services include commercial and military aircraft, satellites, weapons, electronic and defense systems, launch systems, advanced information and communication systems, and performance-based logistics and training.

About The National Fund for SME Development: The National Fund for SME Development is a governmental entity dedicated to fostering entrepreneurship in Kuwait. Through strategic mentorship, capacity-building programs, and financial and non-financial support, the Fund empowers SMEs and startups to scale sustainably. Committed to enhancing Kuwaiti entrepreneurial ecosystem, it plays a crucial role in driving innovation, economic diversification, and long-term business success.