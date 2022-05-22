In collaboration with Peak & Of Course Kuwait

Kuwait: Reinforcing the importance of health and physical well-being, Al Hamra Real Estate Co. recently hosted over 500 participants who took on the challenge to take the steps to the 55th floor of the Business Tower during the Of Course Peak Race. As the tallest tower in Kuwait, the 80-floor skyscraper once again served as an inspiration for the athletic and active sports community challenging them in an ultimate test of strengths, perseverance, and endurance.

Working together towards a healthier community, the event was held in partnership with Peak, founders of a rising concept in Kuwait that initiated the first local vertical marathon, and local premium wellness-focused Food and Beverage concept, Of Course Kuwait. The event accommodated two categories, individual participants and teams, and concluded with a closing ceremony rewarding the participants and winners with cash prizes.

Mrs. Abrar Al Habeeb, Chief Administrative Officer of Al Hamra Real Estate Co. said, “Our ongoing partnership with Peak remains a priority and commitment in the right direction as we strive for a fitter and healthier community. We are delighted to witness the increasing level of interest and participation at every event. The shift to the need for a better version of oneself and growing demand for improved food and lifestyle trends paved the way for more positive physical & mental programs and advanced sports activities to thrive. This comes at a time when the country struggles to recover from the ill-effects of the 2-year long Covid-19 pandemic.”

“The race to the top is a significant feat and reflects the participants willpower and determination to push the limit further while inspiring others to do the same. We hope to revive the sports culture in Kuwait since the onset of the pandemic and reinvigorate the health and fitness movement with likeminded partners who value the importance and integrity of the health of our body and mind.”

Yousef Al Fares, Founder of Peak said, “Al Hamra and Peak enjoy a long history and a solid partnership beginning with the first Peak Race at 2015. We admire Al Hamra’s continuous participation and support in the local sports and fitness field and its role in spreading health awareness. As our strategic partner of several successful initiatives, we look forward to maintaining a rewarding collaboration with Al Hamra aimed at elevating the health and physical well-being of our community.”

Carrying a proud legacy as the iconic national landmark, Al Hamra Real Estate Co. remains a leader in Real Estate Management. Providing office space for a wide range of business activities, its widely acclaimed Business Tower is the tallest carved skyscraper at 413m high & 80 levels and stands as the focal point of Kuwait’s business district that enables people and businesses to thrive. Al Hamra’s Shopping Center serves as a contemporary lifestyle destination that trend-spots new premium brands and offers special shopping and entertainment concepts while serving as the gateway to a dynamic mix of culinary flavors through its popular Food Hall as well as the Shopping Center.

Credited for revolutionizing work spaces in the 21st century and transforming the urban landscape of Kuwait City's skyline, Al Hamra has won awards for its distinctive Business Tower from Honeywell, Arabian Business Achievement Awards, American Institute of Architecture (AIA) – New York Chapter, American Concrete Institute, Dubai, African and Arabian Property and International Property Awards 2019-2020 as well as the ‘Audience Award’ for the 10 year category of 2011 projects completion by the Council on Tall Buildings and Urban Habitat (CTBUH).

To discover how Al Hamra is reshaping the business networking community, the society through its national movements, and maintaining its trademark of guaranteeing diversity in its offerings, please visit www.alhamra.com.kw or @alhamratower.

