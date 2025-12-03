Ajman: The Emirate of Ajman is set to host the Open Asian Armwrestling Cup, which is being supported by Ajman Department of Tourism, Culture, and Media (ADTCM), organized in collaboration with the Asian Armwrestling Federation and the Emirates Bodybuilding and Fitness Federation. The event will be held from December 7 to 9, 2025, at the Ajman Youth Hub. The championship will witness a strong participation from 25 countries around the globe, with over 200 participants taking part in exceptional sporting events, including athletes from the UAE among both citizens and residents, eagerly awaited by challenge enthusiasts everywhere.

The championship will commence at 11 am on Sunday, December 7, with competitions ending at 9 pm on Tuesday, December 9. The event will feature a series of matchups in several men’s and women’s categories, as well as associated activities that provide the audience with a diverse and engaging experience throughout the event.

H.E. Mahmood Khaleel Alhashmi, Director General of the Ajman Department of Tourism, Culture, and Media, reaffirmed that the championship is a valuable addition to the emirate’s sporting events calendar. He said: “Hosting the Asian Armwrestling Cup is in line with our constant efforts to develop the sports tourism sector and attract major events to Ajman. It is a testament to our commitment to offering a fully integrated organisational experience that highlights the emirate's leading position while delivering an exceptional championship that meets the expectations of both participants and audience.”

Mr. Faisal Al Ghais Al Zaabi, Member of the Board of Directors of the Emirates Bodybuilding and Fitness Federation, extended his gratitude to ADTCM for its support and collaboration on the Federation’s initiatives. He commended the organisation of the Asian Armwrestling Cup in Ajman, stating that the emirate showed extraordinary ability to host high-calibre sporting events that attract top athletes from all over the world. He further stated that the Asian Armwrestling Cup will feature competitors from a number of countries, not just Asia, because it is an open competition organised in a highly professional manner.

Furthermore, Mr. Assen Hadjitodorov, President of the World Armwrestling Federation, emphasised that Ajman has become a popular destination for global sporting events. He said: “We look forward to delivering a world-class championship that convenes athletes from various nations for a competitive event. We laud ADTCM for its support and commitment to ensuring the championship’s success and expanding its global reach."

The organising committee also complimented sponsors and partners for their key role in supporting the event and providing the resources required for its success, considering them as vital contributors to organising a championship that reinforces Ajman’s leading position as a premier sports hub. The details of the entry and attendance will be provided at a later date.

