Abu Dhabi: The 2024 AIM Congress, held at ADNEC in Abu Dhabi from May 7 to May 9, showcased a dynamic exchange of visionary ideas and strategic insights during the AIM Startup and Unicorns Track sessions. These sessions, featuring esteemed moderators and panelists, unveiled groundbreaking perspectives and transformative opportunities across various industries.

Middle East Unicorns Conclave: Unicorns and Mobility Industry

Moderated by Mohamed Nagaty, the session illuminated the evolving landscape of unicorns and the mobility industry, with Mohamed Ezzat of Tech Logistics (Bosta), Salman bin Mohammed Al Suhaibaney of Morni, Maan Khalid Eshagi of Professional Wealth Management Venture Capital, and Faisal Hilal, CEO of Ahlan, sharing their expertise.

"Becoming a champion in your own market is essential; smaller markets offer less competition and significant benefits. However, thorough financial analysis is imperative," said Faisal Hilal, CEO of Ahlan.

Korea Unicorn Investment Conclave: The Relationship Between Big Tech Cities and the Emergence of New Unicorns

Under the moderation of Rachel Cho, the session explored the vibrant investment landscape in Korea, featuring insights from Dr. Kiho Park of LB Investment, Dr. Kim of Invest Korea, Kyungsoo Noh of Seadronix, and Jinkyung Kim of Big Value.

"Founders are the most critical factor in the success of ventures. Strategic partnerships and a long-term vision are essential for sustainable growth,” said Kiho Park, CEO of LB Investment.

China Unicorns: Electric Vehicles and Energy Transformation

Moderated by Aly Ramji, the session delved into the transformative potential of electric vehicles and energy in China, with insights from Sean He, Founder of Silicon Harbor.

"As investors, we must prioritize sustainability in our decisions. China's commitment to environmental concerns underscores the importance of adopting technologies that reduce pollution and promote sustainability,” Sean He, Founder of Silicon Harbor.

These sessions epitomize the AIM Congress's commitment to fostering innovation and collaboration on a global scale, empowering attendees with actionable strategies to navigate an ever-evolving business landscape.

AIM Congress 2024 is hosting more than 150 high-level dignitaries, with 900+ speakers and over 12,000 participants from 175 countries around the world participating. AIM Congress has also organized 27 joint events in cooperation with over 330+ local, international, and global partners.