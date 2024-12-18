Abu Dhabi, UAE: AIM Congress 2025 is proud to unveil its much-anticipated 2025 Regional Pitch Competition, a platform designed to showcase the brightest and most innovative technology startups from around the world. Beginning with regional competitions on December 18 and culminating in the grand finale at AIM Congress 2025 from April 7-9, 2025, this event promises to be a pivotal moment for emerging entrepreneurs seeking to elevate their ventures.

The regional competitions focus on startups in the Seed and Series A stages, emphasizing groundbreaking ideas with significant potential for scalability. Regional winners from eight key regions—Latin America, Africa, Europe, Middle East, USA, China, ASEAN Countries, India —will advance to join the finalists of the Global Startup Showdown, competing for one last time at AIM Congress 2025 in Abu Dhabi. These innovators will have the chance to pitch their businesses to an esteemed panel of investors, industry leaders, and global decision-makers.

Winners of the Final Rounds will receive a guaranteed investment, ensuring the support they need to scale their startups. AIM Congress will be promoting a total of USD 200,000 in investments across the event, reinforcing its dedication to fostering global entrepreneurship. This significant commitment highlights the competition’s mission to empower startups and connect them with strategic growth opportunities.

Applications for the regional competitions open on December 18, 2024, and close on February 15, 2025, while entries for the main AIM competition will remain open until February 28, 2025. The final pitch rounds will take place on April 7-8, 2025, with an awards ceremony scheduled for April 9, 2025, during AIM Congress. This initiative further solidifies AIM Congress’s commitment to driving innovation and supporting the growth of global startups.

“This competition highlights our mission to connect startups with the resources, networks, and investment opportunities they need to succeed,” said Walid Farghal, Director General of AIM Congress. “We look forward to welcoming innovative entrepreneurs from across the globe to this year’s event.”

It is worth noting that the 14th edition of the AIM Congress will be held in Abu Dhabi from April 7 to 9, 2025, with more than 25,000 prominent figures from 180 countries around the world expected to attend. They will feature a range of events, forums, panel discussions, workshops, high-level meetings, an exhibition, the AIM Investment Awards, the Startup Competition, and country investment presentations, covering eight main portfolios: Foreign Direct Investment, Global Trade, Startups and Unicorns, Future Cities, Future Finance, Global Manufacturing, Digital Economy, and Entrepreneurs.

For more information and to apply, visit https://startup.aimcongress.com/startup/pitch