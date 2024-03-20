Engineer Khaled Abbas, Chairman and Managing Director of the Administrative Capital for Urban Development:

The tournament attracts international attention to the New Administrative Capital and unique sport opportunity in Egypt .

We support sports activities as it’s a fundamental commitment to the community .

We are pleased that Egypt’s Capital Cup tournament included International FIFA series .

Cairo: ACUD announced the sponsorship of Capital Cup tournament first edition, which will be held at Egypt’s International Olympic City Stadium in the New Administrative Capital. The International Football Federation (FIFA) has also announced the inclusion of this tournament in its international events series. The tournament's events are scheduled to take place from 22nd to 26th of March, following its announcement as part of the trials conducted by FIFA to develop global football. This was announced in an official statement issued by FIFA through its website and official social media pages.

Engineer Khaled Abbas, Chairman and Managing Director of Administrative Capital for Urban Development, stated: “The importance of the tournament, and its role in enhancing Egypt’s sport scene spotlight on emerging New Administrative Capital on a global scale.

He emphasized the pride in supporting diverse community initiatives spanning sports, culture, and education, recognizing them as crucial pillars of development”.

Eng. Abbas added, "We are committed to provide all available resources to ensure the success of the tournament, and forward to see remarkable performances from all teams.

In addition, Eng. Abbas confirmed that the Croatian national team would arrive to Cairo on March 21st to participate in the tournament, confirming that the matches would be live on FIFA's official channels.

Eng. Abbas emphasized the significant responsibility of ACUD to highlight the sports development in the New Administrative Capital and opening ceremony that matches the exceptional tournament, he pointed out that the support of the tournament comes within the framework of ACUD’s commitment to enhancing social responsibility. He expressed his hope that this tournament would contribute healthy spirit during this important football tournament.

Noteworthy, the tournament is consisted of four matches, the Egyptian national team will start against New Zealand on the 22nd of March and the second match will be according the winner or the loser of the other match against the Egyptian national team .

-Ends-