Abu Dhabi, UAE: EDGE Group has concluded its participation at UMEX 2022 following the launch of a series of new cutting-edge products to market. EDGE enjoyed the largest presence at the three-day event and welcomed royal delegations and dignitaries from around the world including the UAE’s senior leadership, other world leaders and politicians, and prospective customers. EDGE is the region’s leading advanced technology company, and one of the top 25 military suppliers in the world.
Showcasing major investments in technology innovation and prioritising artificial intelligence (AI) across its product and solutions, EDGE unveiled its swarming drones application for the HALCON Hunter series of unmanned aerial vehicles (UAV), HALCON’s 7IS remote control weapon station (RCWS), as well as the latest member of ADASI’s tactical unmanned ground vehicle (UGV) series, SCORPIO-B. EDGE also displayed a wide portfolio of technological and unmanned solutions including fixed-wing and rotary-wing platforms, precision-guided systems, loitering munitions and armed robotic vehicles.
His Excellency Faisal Al Bannai, Executive Chairman of the Board of Directors, EDGE Group, said: “Our ability to quickly develop state-of-the-art products and solutions is a result of EDGE’s commitment to research and innovations that make the world more connected and secure. We are proud to wrap up another successful UMEX, and to have showcased our disruptive solutions, transformative technologies and advancements in our sovereign capabilities.”
He added: “As domains converge and new threats emerge, EDGE continues to strategically invest in AI and machine learning (ML) technology development as a key contributor in achieving technological overmatch for the UAE and its allies. We have our sights set on becoming an international leader in developing robotics, advanced autonomous systems, advanced propulsion systems and smart materials for defence users. And as we have said before, this is only the beginning for us.”
About EDGE
EDGE is an advanced technology group established to develop agile, bold and disruptive solutions for defence and beyond. Enabling a secure future, it is dedicated to bringing innovative technologies and services to market with greater speed and efficiency. Consolidating over 25 entities and employing more than 13,000 brilliant minds, it offers expertise across five core clusters: Platforms & Systems, Missiles & Weapons, Cyber Defence, Electronic Warfare & Intelligence and Mission Support. Headquartered in Abu Dhabi, United Arab Emirates, EDGE is a catalyst for change – set to revolutionize the industry and change its fundamentals.
