Muscat: The Zubair Enterprises Development Centre (Zubair EDC), a social initiative of The Zubair Corporation, recently participated in the 7th Gulf Business Incubators and Accelerators Conference, organized by the Bahrain Society for the Development of Small and Medium Enterprises. This event, held under the patronage of His Excellency Ahmed bin Salman Al Musallam, Speaker of the Bahraini Council of Representatives, explored the theme “The Future of Arab Incubators: Balancing Financing Needs with the Importance of Sustainability” and welcomed several ambassadors and officials from the GCC and other Arab nations.

Ali Shaker, Head of Business Development and Partnerships at Zubair EDC, attended alongside Hamza Al Lawati, CEO of the Wadiaa and a partner of Zubair EDC, as well as Bashayer Al Abri, Senior Project Management Officer at Al Jabr, another Centre partner.

During the conference’s opening session, Ali Shaker presented on "The Role of Arab Incubators in Achieving Sustainable Economic Development: Achievements and Challenges." He highlighted the significant role of business incubators and accelerators in empowering small, medium, and emerging enterprises to support sustainable development goals. Shaker discussed challenges faced by Arab incubators and shared successful initiatives from Zubair EDC in Oman. His Excellency MP Ahmed Sabah Al Saloum, Chairman of the Bahrain Society for the Development of Small and Medium Enterprises, praised Zubair EDC’s ongoing commitment to regional development, noting that this conference emphasised the need for robust financing and sustainable practices in incubators and accelerators.

Expressing his gratitude for the invitation, Ali Shaker remarked, "I thank the Bahrain Society for this valuable opportunity to participate in the seventh edition of the conference. Such gatherings are crucial for exchanging knowledge and strengthening the entrepreneurship landscape across the Gulf and Arab regions." He emphasised that these events foster relationships between incubator leaders, accelerators, and entrepreneurs, enhancing knowledge sharing among regional entrepreneurs.

Entrepreneur Hamza Al Lawati, CEO of Wadiaa, shared his enthusiasm, stating, “Participating in the 7th Gulf Business Incubators and Accelerators Conference was a valuable experience, enabling us to learn from entrepreneurs across the Gulf. This engagement has opened new opportunities and ideas that could shape our future strategies and expand external partnerships. I thank Zubair EDC for this platform to realise the goals and vision of Wadiaa." He described Wadiaa as an innovative digital platform connecting investors with entrepreneurial projects through integrated crowdfunding solutions.

Bashayer Al Abri, Senior Project Management Officer at Al Jabr, expressed her appreciation for the learning experience, saying, “I am grateful to Zubair EDC for facilitating this wonderful opportunity to share insights and learn from best practices in entrepreneurship and SME development. Business incubators and accelerators are vital in creating an enabling environment for entrepreneurs, especially in their early stages, by providing essential support and services.” Al Jabr focuses on developing start-ups, institutional innovation, and building entrepreneurship programs that foster collaboration among institutions, start-ups, and investors.

The Zubair Enterprises Development Centre (Zubair EDC), a growth initiative under The Zubair Corporation, was established in 2014. The centre highlights the important role of enterprise development in an increasingly diversified economy. The centre provides and inspiring, supportive, and professional environment for young Omani entrepreneurs and enterprises of all sizes to accelerate sustainable businesses.

