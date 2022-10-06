The construction industry accounts for 40% to 50% of global CO2 emissions[1]

Dubai, UAE: Homegrown real estate developer, ZāZEN Properties is cementing its reputation as one of Dubai’s best sustainable and conscious property developers, with its recent announcement of another eco-friendly project, ZāZEN Gardens. The homegrown brand’s first and flagship development, ZāZEN One, in Jumeirah Village Triangle (JVT), sold out only a few months after its on-time January 2022 handover. The company’s effort to provide best-in-class design and sustainability was rewarded as the project secured the Sustainable Real Estate Project of the Year Award at the 2022 Sustainability Innovation Awards and the Best Residential Development Award at the Arabian Property Awards 2022.

With the global construction industry accounting for an estimated 40% of the world’s carbon emissions, ZāZEN Properties’ second development, ZāZEN Gardens, in Al Furjan, will soon launch to demonstrate its sustainable mindset further, as well as its alignment with the UAE’s Net-Zero goals and the 2040 Urban Master plan which have been designed to make Dubai the city with the world’s best quality of life.

ZāZEN One has paved the way for sustainable and contemporary living as the Trakhees green building certified development reduces 440 metric tonnes of CO2 emissions each year. It incorporates solar panels to generate approximately 25% of the building’s annual common area electricity requirement, providing homeowners with direct savings in the form of reduced service charges. The development embodies a sustainable, community-centered mindset and offers world-class facilities. The immense success of this project has led ZāZEN Properties to elevate its sustainable offering in the country and further contribute to UAE Net Zero 2050.

ZāZEN Gardens follows a similar blueprint to ZāZEN One, but with additional enhancements. While maintaining the integrity of the overall design quality, community focus, and amenities, ZāZEN Gardens emphasizes a well-being component. The project has not only been designed with LEED Gold specifications but has also added the fields of Electromagnetic field (EMF) mitigation, land energy optimization, classical feng shui, and building biology into the design and build of the development. The inclusions of these practices have been integrated to prioritize the well-being, health, and prosperity of all owners and residents, while still providing best-in-class design, amenities, connectivity, and quality of life. These innovative approaches have never been seen before in Dubai’s residential landscape and it is being used to create ideal spaces that keep the residents’ physical, mental, and emotional health at its core.

Handing over in April 2024 and with almost double the residences of ZāZEN One, ZāZEN Gardens boasts 159 modern units with an attractive 40-60 off-plan payment structure. This allows buyers to pay 40% during construction and 60% at handover, making the investment process easy. While the development has similar amenities and facilities as the company’s flagship project, ZāZEN Gardens also has two retail outlets on the ground floor catering to its residents and the community alike.

Madhav Dhar, Co-Founder, and COO of ZāZEN Properties, comments: “Delivering our flagship project on time and with the highest of standards resulted in great feedback from residents, investors, brokers, and the market in general. ZāZEN One won two awards and continues to be nominated internationally. ZāZEN Gardens is another step in the right direction to ensure we do our part to help the UAE achieve its net zero goals and make Dubai the best city in the world to be in. Collectively, both our projects will reduce nearly 1,000 metric tonnes of CO2 emissions per year - something we’re extremely proud of. In addition to encompassing sustainability, well-being, and high-quality design elements that have not existed in the UAE’s real estate sector, the projects’ strategic location and proximity to areas like the JBR beach, Dubai Marina, Ibn Battuta mall, and even the Gardens metro station, provide buyers with added convenience. We look forward to welcoming end users and investors soon and elevating Al Furjan’s real estate landscape through the reimagination of community living.”

Limited sales for ZāZEN Gardens are scheduled to commence by the first week of November 2022, in collaboration with One Brokerage Group (OBG), the exclusive sales partner. Established in 2008, OBG is a leading real estate brokerage company providing unrivaled professional, transparent, and personalized service across the UAE. For more information, please call or WhatsApp the team at +91750 170 9376.

Launched in 2018, ZāZEN Properties is building unique sustainable residential developments in established communities of Dubai, catering to the mid-market segment consumer and providing a ‘community within a building.’

ZāZEN Properties’ flagship development, ZāZEN One, located in JVT, was delivered in January 2022 and has been repeatedly nominated for its design and sustainability efforts, recently receiving the Sustainable Real Estate Project of the Year Award at the 2022 Sustainability Innovation Awards and the Best Residential Development Award at the International Property Awards 2022 held in the UK. As a result, units at ZāZEN One sold out within 6 months with residents occupying and enjoying the vast number of amenities.

ZāZEN Properties continues to push the boundaries between design, sustainability, affordability, and community living, with the ultimate goal of helping people in Dubai live better. Construction for the sustainable developer’s newest project is underway; off-plan sales for ZāZEN Gardens will commence by October 2022, and a show unit and sales center will be at the project site.

