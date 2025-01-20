Dubai, UAE – Zayed University (ZU) has partnered with The Butterfly, a pioneering social enterprise based in Abu Dhabi, to advance inclusive employment opportunities for People of Determination.

This partnership underscores Zayed University’s long-standing commitment to empowering people of determination through comprehensive educational and vocational support. ZU’s Student Accessibility Services (SAS) department plays a vital role in ensuring equal opportunities for students of determination by providing tailored academic, technical, and vocational support. The SAS department is dedicated to preparing students of determination for the workforce by equipping them with the necessary skills and confidence to excel in their professional journeys.

The collaboration with The Butterfly further strengthens this mission by creating meaningful pathways to employment for students and alumni of determination. Under the partnership, The Butterfly will offer internship and job opportunities tailored to the unique talents and needs of students of determination. These opportunities will be facilitated by ZU’s Student Career Development Office, which will guide candidates through the selection process and connect them with potential employers.

Additionally, the partnership includes several impactful initiatives, such as:

Community Engagement: Zayed University students of determination will actively participate in The Butterfly’s Employment Committee, where they will gain employability skills and insights into inclusive workplace practices through bi-monthly meetings.

Career Fairs: The Butterfly will join Zayed University's career events, inviting members of its Inclusive Employment Ecosystem to foster collaboration and promote inclusion in the workforce.

Workshops and Mentorship Programs: Both parties will co-host workshops, mentorship initiatives, and advocate for inclusive employment policies, including NAFIS.

Awareness Sessions: The Butterfly will offer neurodiversity awareness sessions to Zayed University staff and students, fostering a deeper understanding of inclusive practices.

Commenting on the partnership, Prof. Micheal Allen, Acting Vice President at Zayed University said, “Zayed University is proud to collaborate with The Butterfly to create meaningful opportunities for our students and alumni of determination. Our strong Student Accessibility Services department ensures that students of determination receive equal educational opportunities and are empowered to succeed in the workforce. This partnership further aligns with our vision of building an inclusive society where everyone can thrive and contribute.”

Marilena Di Coste, Founder and CEO of The Butterfly, stated, “We are pleased to sign this Memorandum of Understanding and embark on this meaningful partnership with Zayed University. Their involvement is critical in fostering dialogue and understanding between the education and employment sectors, paving the way for inclusive employment. Together, we aim to create meaningful job opportunities for students of determination, equipping them for the workforce while preparing workplaces to embrace employees with determination.”Through this partnership, Zayed University continues to lead the way in promoting diversity, equity, and inclusion in the UAE’s workforce, demonstrating its dedication to fostering a supportive environment for People of Determination both on campus and in their professional lives.

About Zayed University

Zayed University, the UAE’s flagship higher education institution, was established in 1998 and proudly bears the name of the Founder of the Nation – the late Sheikh Zayed bin Sultan Al Nahyan. In the spirit of Sheikh Zayed, the University is a pioneer and innovator in the field of education and research. The University currently caters to many Emirati and international students across its full range of undergraduate and postgraduate offerings.

Led by Her Excellency Shamma Bint Sohail Al Mazrui, Minister of Community Development, Zayed University Board of Trustees Chairperson, the University proudly serves the needs of the Nation and contributes to the UAE’s economic, social, and cultural progress, in its state-of-the-art campuses in Abu Dhabi and Dubai.

Through research, scholarship, creative activities and outreach, Zayed University provides educational leadership, expands opportunity, and enriches the knowledge of local, regional, and global communities.

The University is proud of its role in encouraging academic excellence, promoting leadership skills and advancing knowledge. The University also strives to encourage the potential and inspire the promise of all its students, whilst also accelerating change in the UAE and contributing towards the Nation’s ambitious plan for the next 50 years.