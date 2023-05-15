422 residential units are now available to purchase including a wide selection of villas and apartments.

Muscat, Oman – Embarking on a significant path towards achieving net zero emissions, The Sustainable City – Yiti announced the much-anticipated launch of property sales for phase one of the largest sustainable community in the region, with 422 residential units designed in line with the highest social, environmental, and economic sustainability standards.

A diverse selection of 136 eco-friendly residential villas will be available for purchase, each showcasing an elegant and energy-efficient design with spacious three and four-bedroom units. Additionally, a wide variety of 286 modern apartments will be offered, ranging from cosy studios to expansive three-bedroom units. All are designed to enhance the quality of life for residents while reducing their carbon emissions.

The city will be powered by clean, renewable energy sources, prominently featuring solar panels that are tactically mounted on rooftops and parking facilities. This approach enables residents to achieve up to 100% energy bill savings. Simultaneously, the introduction of high-efficiency water systems will lead to a significant decrease in water bills, potentially by as much as 50%.

Expected to be completed by 2025, the development will feature a green spine running the length of the community, complete with biodomes and community gardens. This holistic, wellness-inspired environment aims to reduce air and noise pollution with its car-free areas and a variety of outdoor amenities promoting an active lifestyle. These include gyms, swimming pools, a running and jogging track, a cycling track, hiking trails, and an equestrian club.

The development provides an environment for its residents to live, work, and thrive within the community. It boasts a comprehensive masterplan that includes a plaza featuring commercial outlets, a school and nursery, 5-star Nikki Beach Resort & Spa, a 4-star hotel, a wellness center, an autism center, and an educational institute.

Commenting on the monumental occasion, Hashil Obaid Al Mahrouqi, Chairman of Sustainable Development and Investment Company (SDIC), and OMRAN Group’s Chief Executive Officer said, “We are delighted about our partnership with Diamond Developers on The Sustainable City – Yiti, with joint efforts and determination in establishing the first development of this scale in Oman as one of the largest sustainable and urban developments in the region, that meets global green practices and is in adherence to the highest sustainability standards. The project is a significant milestone in growing our portfolio in developing a responsible tourism sector, as well as attracting international partners and investors.”

He added, “With such developments, we are paving the way towards Oman’s target of Net-Zero Carbon by 2050, whilst providing immense in-country value through job creation, and exceptional tourism, with a focus on a sustainable impact to the circular economy all of which resonates with OMRAN Group’s sustainability ethos. The model ensures a reduction in carbon footprint, from design to operation, using disruptive innovation to achieve transformational societal change.”

Salah Habib, CEO of Diamond Developers said, "The resounding success of The Sustainable City concept and the high demand for our brand are testaments to the growing appetite for eco-friendly living. As we expand our footprint in the region, we are confident that our commitment to delivering world-class, sustainable developments will resonate with investors who understand the long-term value and impact of embracing sustainable communities". He added: “We deeply value our partnership with OMRAN, a relationship that is founded on our shared vision of contributing to a greener economy. This aligns with Oman Vision 2040 and our commitment to a net zero emissions future.”

To learn more about The Sustainable City - Yiti, visit www.thesustainablecity-yiti.com/