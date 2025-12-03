Doha, Qatar: The University of Doha for Science and Technology (UDST) is proud to announce that it has successfully achieved two prestigious international certifications—ISO 27001:2022 for Information Security Management and ISO 38500 for Corporate IT Governance. These accomplishments reflect UDST’s ongoing commitment to excellence in cybersecurity, responsible IT management, and world-class digital services.

ISO 27001 is one of the world’s most respected standards for information security, awarded to organizations that maintain robust systems and controls to protect sensitive data, manage cybersecurity risks, and ensure resilience against evolving digital threats. Achieving this certification reaffirms UDST’s dedication to safeguarding student, faculty, and institutional information across its digital platforms.

ISO 38500, the global standard for IT governance, recognizes institutions that apply effective, transparent, and accountable approaches to managing technology resources. This certification confirms UDST’s alignment of IT strategy with institutional goals, ensuring operational efficiency and trusted service delivery.

Commenting on the achievement, Dr. Salem Al Naemi, President of UDST, said:

“Obtaining both ISO 27001 and ISO 38500 demonstrates UDST’s commitment to protecting our information assets and strengthening our digital capabilities. These certifications reflect our proactive approach to addressing cybersecurity challenges and our dedication to maintaining global best practices in IT governance.”

He added, “Obtaining the ISO 27001:2022 certification confirms our full determination to implement the updated controls that strengthen data privacy and information protection. This achievement also aligns with the efforts required to implement Qatar Law No. (13) of 2016 regarding the protection of personal data privacy, further reinforcing our dedication to upholding the highest standards of compliance and security.”

Dr. Al Naemi also emphasized that these achievements come during a period of rapid digital transformation at UDST. “Over recent years, the university has embraced advanced digital systems, strengthened cybersecurity programs, and expanded secure online services to support students, faculty, and administrative operations. These initiatives have enhanced efficiency, improved user experience, and reinforced confidence in UDST’s digital infrastructure.”

UDST remains actively involved to continuous development, innovation, and maintaining the highest levels of cybersecurity and responsible IT governance. Securing the ISO 27001 and ISO 38500 certifications reaffirms the university’s leadership in digital excellence within Qatar’s higher education sector.

About University of Doha for Science and Technology:

University of Doha for Science and Technology (UDST) was officially established by the Emiri Decision No13 of 2022, and it is the first national university specializing in academic, applied, technical, and professional education in the State of Qatar. UDST has over 70 bachelor's and master's degree programs, diplomas, and certificates. The university houses 5 colleges: the College of Business, the College of Computing and Information Technology, the College of Engineering and Technology, the College of Health Sciences, and the College of General Education, in addition to specialized training centers for individuals and companies. UDST is recognized for its student-centered learning and state-of-the-art facilities. Its world-renowned faculty and researchers work on developing the students’ skills and help raise well-equipped graduates who proudly serve different sectors of the economy and contribute to achieving human, social, and economic development goals nationally and internationally.

