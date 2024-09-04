Dubai, UAE: Union Coop has signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) with Continental Investments LMD LLC to establish its first branch in the Rukan residential community, located in Wadi Al Safa within Dubai Land, behind Arabian Ranches. This agreement aligns with Union Coop's expansion plans and strategies, aiming to introduce new projects that delight shareholders and shoppers while meeting the needs of all community segments in Dubai.

The agreement was signed by Mr. Mohamed Al Hashemi, CEO of Union Coop, and Mr. Hamad Al Abbar, Managing Partner of LMD, at Union Coop's headquarters in Al Warqa City Mall, in the presence of several dignitaries from both sides.

The objective of the agreement is to enhance collaboration between the two parties to create the first Union Coop branch in a residential complex, spanning approx. 21,000 sq. ft. This branch will provide retail stores and a variety of food and non-food items at competitive prices to the residents of the Rukan community, along with offering numerous purchasing options at discounted rates.

Mr. Mohamed Al Hashemi stated that the partnership with LMD aligns with Union Coop’s commitment to sustainability and supporting local communities through its community initiatives and expansion plans. He emphasized that Union Coop is dedicated to forming new partnerships that enhance its investment projects and expand its operations across various areas of Dubai while ensuring high-quality products that meet global standards.

He continued, “The project of establishing our first branch in a residential complex comes amid the growth of the retail sector in the country. Union Coop’s plans include expanding to cover all areas of Dubai, catering to the needs and desires of consumers from all segments. Our current and future goals include providing an exceptional shopping experience, with the new branch designed and laid out to meet the highest standards, ensuring a unique, comfortable, and seamless shopping experience. The new branch will cater to the needs of all residents in the Rukan community and the surrounding areas.”

Mr. Hamad Al Abbar added, “This agreement underscores our relentless efforts to expand our business scope. We are delighted to collaborate with Union Coop and to host its first branch in the Rukan residential community, which is a pioneering and distinctive residential project in Dubai due to its location and residential features. Signing this cooperation agreement with Union Coop is a testament to our company’s steadfast commitment to providing the best services to the residents of the community, enabling us to continuously serve our communities.”