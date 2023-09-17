Europe’s premier club competition begins on 19 September, while global stars Neymar, Karim Benzema and Ronaldo prepare for their Asian Champions League as continent’s top competition gets under way on 18 September

DOHA, QATAR – This week sees the return of Europe and Asia’s elite club competitions to beIN SPORTS, promising viewers in the Middle East and North Africa (MENA) region nine months of even more top-class exclusive global football action.

Europe’s top competition, the UEFA Champions League, makes its long-awaited return on 19 September. This season is the last in the competition’s current format and beIN will bring you every match live and exclusive right up until the final in London’s Wembley Stadium in June 2024. beIN’s comprehensive coverage of the competition will be available in three languages, Arabic, English and French, across multiple platforms with the biggest and best stable of international superstars from the world of football giving expert analysis and reactions.

Tuesday night’s coverage kicks off with a resurgent Newcastle United making their return to the competition after a 20-year absence when they travel to Italy to take on AC Milan. The match will broadcast with Arabic commentary on beIN SPORTS 2 and with English commentary on beIN SPORTS 1 ENGLISH complete with live studio coverage starting 45-minutes before the kick-off at 19:45 MECCA.

A new-look Paris Saint-Germain take on Borussia Dortmund on beIN SPORTS 1, beIN 4K and beIN SPORTS 1 ENGLISH with expert studio analysis starting at 21:00 MECCA leading up to kick off at 22:00 MECCA.

Also in action on Tuesday evening are Barcelona, Atletico Madrid and Champions Manchester City. Wednesday night sees the rest of Europe’s elite kick off their campaign including Real Madrid, Bayern Munich, Arsenal, Napoli and Inter Milan.

With a plethora of international superstars now plying their trade in the Saudi Pro League, Asian football is very much in focus as the 42nd edition of the Asian Champions League begins on 18 September, live on beIN SPORTS’ dedicated AFC channels.

Brazilian superstar Neymar makes his competition debut, alongside team-mate and ex-Chelsea defender Kalidou Koulibaly, Portugal midfield Ruben Neves and Serbian striker Aleksander Mitrovic, when Al Hilal face Uzbek outfit PFC Navbahor on Monday, 18 September, with Karim Benzema’s Al Ittihad also in action on the same night when they face FC AGMK, from Tashkent, Uzbekistan.

Reigning champions Urawa Red Diamonds are in action on 20 September, with the clash kicking off at 15:00 MECCA on beIN SPORTS 3 AFC, with all 40 teams competing in this year’s tournament in action over the course of three days (18, 19, 20 September).

beIN SPORTS is also home to the UEFA Europa League and Conference League that kick off on Thursday, 21 September. Amongst the teams taking part in the Europa League this season are Liverpool, Marseille, Roma, Villareal and current Conference Champions West Ham.

Only beIN can offer the breadth of coverage to these elite competitions. A staggering 130 matches are live and exclusive across the beIN channels over the opening week of UEFA Champions League and AFC Champions League.

Don’t miss out on the upcoming action and subscribe to beIN here: www.bein.com/en/subscribe/.

