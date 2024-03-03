Saudi influencers are the most sought-after on the OMNES Influencers digital platform

Dubai, United Arab Emirates – OMNES Influencers recently revealed that 2023 was marked by a Saudi supremacy in terms of the platform’s search engine results and the advertising requests it received. Searching for Saudi influencers and content creators accounted for more than 50% of the total searches conducted by more than 29 thousand users and visitors on the platform, while the rest of the influencers from other GCC countries shared the other 50% of the total search results of the platform’s engine. The announced rates highlight the pivotal role of the Saudi influencers in the field of marketing on the one hand, and the interest shown by the business sector in being promoted through influencers, on the other hand.

At the sectoral level, searches during 2023 for influencers and content makers specializing in tourism and hospitality have witnessed a remarkable increase, reflecting the growing interest in marketing tourist destinations and hospitality services in the kingdom. The food and beverage sector ranked second, followed by the e-commerce-related retail sector, highlighting the growing importance of influencers in increasing sales and promoting brands in the digital environment.

Recently issued reports indicated that the value of the global influencer marketing market has doubled since 2019 to reach nearly $21 billion in 2023, with expectations to reach about $24 billion by the end of 2024, thus reflecting the volume of trust and increasing investments of various sectors and companies in Influencer marketing activities.

The same reports suggested that one in four marketers are already incorporating influencer marketing into their strategies. Influencer marketing is emerging more than ever as an effective means of generating the required interaction and trust between the advertiser and the target audience through various social media platforms, including Instagram, Kwai, TikTok, Facebook and other networks that are increasingly focusing on attracting influencers before the following audience.

In this regard, the OMNES Influencers platform has emerged as a leading digital agency in managing marketing campaigns through influencers, thanks to the services it provides to simplify the dealing between advertisers and influencers. OMNES Influencers’ services cover all stages of the influencer marketing process, starting with searching for the right influencer using an advanced search engine, analyzing the influencer’s data and followers, opening a communication channel with the influencer to reach a direct agreement with the advertiser, all the way to submitting the campaign performance report and completing the payment, in a smooth process that preserves the rights of both parties.

The Saudi market and the GCC, in general, played a pivotal role in highlighting the importance of influencer marketing, as this approach has become an effective means of reaching the target audience directly and reliably. Global statistics indicate that the industry's expected growth at a compound rate exceeding 20% annually in the coming years, justifies the need for companies and brands to adopt this new style of marketing, and encourages more investment in this field. In the midst of all this, OMNES Influencers stands out in the world of digital marketing as a reliable partner for companies and brands seeking to reach their audience effectively and efficiently.

About OMNES Influencers

The Omnes Influencers platform (OMNESInfluencers.com), is available to all influencers of various levels, domains, fields, and countries. Users, including clients and advertisers, can search for influencers and content creators suitable for their brands through an advanced search engine, and complete the entire process via the platform, starting with negotiating and contracting with the influencer directly, making payments securely, and finally submitting the final completion report by the influencer, through a process that is subject to strict control by the digital platform to ensure optimal performance and preserve the interests of all parties.

For more information, please contact us via: info@omnesmedia.com