Dubai – The Just Bikes Podcast, from The Mettleset - one of the region’s first and only platforms to put women in sport first - has achieved global launch success, becoming the leading cycling podcast in the United Arab Emirates.

It has captured listeners in 26 countries and continues to expand, reaching #1 in the UAE Apple Podcast charts in the Wilderness category, the category which includes cycling podcasts, and reach #2 in the Netherlands, #4 in the UK, #5 in Belgium and #7 in France.

Presented by ultra-cyclist and long-time UAE resident Dawn Barnable, the UAE-produced podcast debuted on Tuesday, 12 December. It was developed to explore the fun and captivating world of adventure ultra-, and endurance cycling globally, along with covering a range of topics related to cycling and cycling culture, from both the Middle East and beyond.

Launched with sponsorship from one of the United Arab Emirate’s most established and beloved cycling races, the Spinneys Dubai 92 Cycle Challenge, the podcast aims to foster a more inclusive cycling community by highlighting and celebrating compelling stories from athletes and topics that are often underrepresented, and offer useful information and tips for both cyclists and non-cyclists alike.

Its launch comes at an exciting time for cycling in the GCC region, which is witnessing a rapid growth and development of professional teams and events, as well as investment in state-of-the-art sports infrastructure. With the spotlight on local cycling heroines, such as history-making Emirati Safiya Al Sayegh - the first Arab and Emirati woman on the UCI Women’s WorldTour - who will be the first Emirati woman to represent the UAE in cycling at the Olympics, at the upcoming Paris 2024 Summer Olympics, the podcast fills a crucial storytelling demand for such voices in the region.

“As someone who started cycling as an adult in the UAE, and who has the absolute privilege to travel worldover for cycling, I wanted to create an inclusive platform that, hopefully, inspires others to either take up cycling or, for those already into bikes, try new forms of cycling,” said Barnable.

“Cycling and sport is universal,and for everyone. While the guests we feature will be from all over the world, The Just Bikes Podcast will also seek to feature and elevate regional cycling stories and athletes. We exist to also shine a light on what is a vibrant and welcoming cycling community and culture that spans the entire GCC and wider MENA region.”

Episode 1 of the podcast features the story of Dr Sarah Ruggins who took on The Transcontinental in 2023, a 4000km self-supported ultracycling race, widely considered to be one of the toughest on the planet. While a challenge for the most seasoned of cyclists, Ruggins signed up for the race as a non-cyclist with no bike, six months before the event.

Second Podcast from The Mettleset

The podcast is the second from sports platform The Mettleset, one of the region’s first and only sports platforms to put women in sport first; a platform and community that was co-founded by Barnable and journalist and endurance athlete, Afshan Ahmed. Launched in October 2022, The Mettleset, through its podcast and social media communities, shares first-hand stories, as well as updates and views related to underreported sports and athletes.

The platform’s maiden podcast, The Mettleset Podcast, which has listeners in 105 countries has featured the who’s who of the region’s up-and-coming and trailblazing sport leaders and athletes across its 72 episodes, including professional cyclist & soon-to-be UAE Olympian, Safiya Al Sayegh; Nelly Attar, the first Arab woman to climb K2; and Sharifa Al Sudairi, the first woman on Saudi Arabia’s alpine ski team among many others both from within the region and internationally.

According to Barnable, The Just Bikes Podcast seeks to extend the mission of The Mettleset and it’s early success is indicative of the need for more diverse voices and perspectives within the wider sports media and sports industry landscape:

“The Mettleset’s mission is to diversify the sporting ecosystem. Our success overall across our broader platform which, including social media, has reached over 3 million people to date, shows that people are interested in sports stories as told for and by women, and sports stories and perspectives from the Middle East.

“As an athlete, I know firsthand the power of sport in fostering understanding, and as an independent Middle Eastern-based platform, we feel that it's more important now, than ever, to share stories and perspectives that inspire hope and unity from this region and beyond,” added Barnable.

