Under the slogan “together forward to COP28”, Majan for Renewable Energy and Energy Efficiency (MCREEE), a pioneer Omani center in renewable energy and hydrogen and energy efficiency, organizes in collaboration with the Arab Rnewable Energy Academy (ARABRENA) and the Regional Center for Renewable Energy and Energy Efficiency (RCREEE) a unique Arab initiative entitled “the First Arab Virtual Forum and Training Camp of Sustainability and Renewable Energy Technologies - Tamkeen”. This initiative is the first of its kind in the Arab world. It aims to prepare the local and Arab markets for an orderly energy transformation through empowering trainees to cope with the scientific and applied principles, methods and roles of sustainability and renewable energy in the Arab region.

These efforts are exerted in line with the Oman’s endeavors for transforming to renewable energy and Green Hydrogen towards the Net Zero Carbon by 2050. This is all inspired by the continuous interest and support of His Majesty Sultan Haitham bin Tarik and the Oman Vision 2040 which stresses renewable energy to maintain a position for Oman in the current and future energy markets and to create a sustainable economic diversity.

The one-month Forum/Camp included a number of courses for beginners and laymen from all majors and levels in the Arab world. As part of the corporate social responsibility of the organizing centers represented by MCREEE, the registration in this program was free, and each participant will be awarded an accredited certificate upon completing the program general requirements by attending and actively involve in the whole program, where is the number of interested people in this event reached more than 5159.

The Forum/Camp covers different areas: principles of sustainability technologies, transformation to renewable energy and the volume of their investments, renewable energy technologies, solar energy, wind energy, hydrogen, and energy storing and efficiency. It is worth mentioning that the aforementioned topics will be thoroughly addressed to achieve the general objectives.

The Forum/Camp aims to contribute to preparing the Arab markets and spreading awareness so that the participants who can effectively achieve the visions and aspirations of Arab countries towards a transformation to renewable energy and to achieve sustainability objectives in the energy sector. Main concepts of renewable energy and sustainability technologies shall be addressed in a simplified manner to attract all those who are interested to deal with theses issues. The programs content has been prepared to be a foundation and a main approach for any person interested to learn and have willingness to correct misconceptions about sustainability and renewable energy technologies and resources.

This program is an opportunity for all beginners and those interested from all majors, including engineers, undergraduate and postgraduate students who wish to start studying or working on renewable energy. This program also targets expert, advisors, managers investors and policy makers in the different public authorities and private institutions, start-up companies along with entrepreneurs, social activists and influencers to contribute and spread awareness in the community towards a prosperous investment in sustainability in the Pan Arab World.

MCREEE jointly with ARABRENA seek through organizing this Forum/Camp to achieve many objectives such as preparing the Arab energy markets and stakeholders in parallel with the COP28 and to enhance the outcomes of COP27. They also aim create job vacancies for Arab youth to start working in promising investments in the Arab region, correct the deficiencies and balance supply chain for renewable energy projects and spreading awareness for the most important community stakeholders who can effectively contribute to energy transformation in the Arab region.

The Tamkeen forum and training camp commenced on November 1st and ran throughout the month, with sessions held three days per week. The closing ceremony culminated during COP28 in Dubai, UAE, on November 6, 2023, within the pavilion of the Regional Center for Renewable Energy and Energy Efficiency. Organizers and several participants attended, expressing gratitude to the trainers and organizing team for the camp's success. They were subsequently honored with certificates of recognition.

Dr. Abdul Rahman Babarik, CEO and Founder of the Arab Renewable Energy Academy- ARABRENA Platform and Associate Director of the Majan Center for Renewable Energy and Energy Efficiency-MCREEE, presented a concise report outlining Tamkeen's objectives, key outcomes, and participant’s feedback.

The closing event also featured a speech by Dr. Jawad Al-Kharaz, Executive Director of the Regional Center for Renewable Energy and Energy Efficiency. He emphasized the program's exceptional results and the significance of conducting such programs to facilitate adaptation to renewable energy markets in Arab countries.

Remarkably, 98% of the trainees “749” who have completed the evaluation form responded positively to a crucial question: "Has your understanding of renewable energy and sustainability technologies changed (compared to before joining the Tamkeen training camp), and is your vision clearer regarding the needs of Arab countries in this field?" This resounding affirmation demonstrates the initiative's success in achieving its primary goal. The benefits gleaned by the participants over 13 sessions throughout the month are further reflected by the fact that over 85% of the evaluation responses fell within the "excellent" and "very good" categories.

Through these activities and the high-caliber studies and work exerted by MCREEE in risk/opportunities analysis for investing in renewable energy and green hydrogen projects, MCREEE aspires to pioneer in making a competitive and sustainable energy in the Arab region. this is inspired by MCREEE’s vision to liaise between stakeholders regionally and internationally to maintain the position of Arab countries in the energy global markets with reward to their economies and considering their circumstances.

MCREEE – https://www.mcreee.org/

ARABRENA – https://www.arabrena.com/

RCREEE- https://rcreee.org/