Dubai: Taiwan Excellence, renowned for celebrating Taiwan's best innovations, is set to make a grand return to GITEX Global 2024. From October 14-18, at Booth H25-A30 at the Dubai World Trade Centre, Taiwan Excellence will unveil its latest innovations, further solidifying its position as a global leader in cutting-edge solutions and design.

This year’s showcase will feature an impressive lineup of products from 16 award-winning Taiwanese brands, spanning key sectors such as ICT, consumer technology, and professional AV systems. Many of these companies will be presenting AI-driven solutions, underlining Taiwan’s role at the forefront of artificial intelligence integration across diverse industries.

Visitors to GITEX 2024 can expect to experience an array of state-of-the-art innovations, from high-performance hardware to AI-powered platforms, designed to enhance productivity, creativity, and everyday life.

Taiwan’s leading innovators—ASUS, Advantech, MSI, and Chimei Motor—will debut their latest breakthroughs, ranging from advanced Edge AI solutions to cutting-edge vehicle technologies. Attendees will have the unique opportunity to engage with industry pioneers and gain first-hand insights into the innovations shaping the future of AI and smart technologies.

ASUS GB200 NVL72 AI Server powers the new era of computing, delivering 30X faster real-time large language model (LLM) inference with 25X lower TCO and 25X less energy.

powers the new era of computing, delivering 30X faster real-time large language model (LLM) inference with 25X lower TCO and 25X less energy. Advantech EI-52 Edge Intelligence Server is a compact, solution ready Edge Intelligence platform empowered by Hailo-8 edge AI processor, and DeviceOn for remote control and management.

is a compact, solution ready Edge Intelligence platform empowered by Hailo-8 edge AI processor, and DeviceOn for remote control and management. MSI Prestige 13 AI Evo is built for productivity in the AI era, this ultra-thin laptop combines portability with Intel® Evo™ performance, featuring latest Wi-Fi 7 and maximum efficiency for modern tasks.

is built for productivity in the AI era, this ultra-thin laptop combines portability with Intel® Evo™ performance, featuring latest Wi-Fi 7 and maximum efficiency for modern tasks. Chimei Motor Camera Monitoring System (CMS) is revolutionizing rearview mirrors with high-resolution cameras, the CMS enhances driver safety with clear, wide-angle views and AI-driven features like adaptive brightness and blind-spot elimination.

Taiwan: A Global Leader in AI and Industrial PC Solutions

Taiwan offers an unparalleled proposition for companies seeking innovative AI solutions, supported by a comprehensive ICT ecosystem, skilled professionals, and a robust supply chain. This flexibility enables tailored AI solutions to meet specific business needs, maximizing success and ROI. As a global leader in the Industrial PC (IPC) sector, Taiwan produces over 90% of the world’s AI servers, underscoring its advanced capabilities in high-end server design, development, and production. Taiwan is the ideal partner for businesses aiming to stay ahead in the fast-evolving world of AI technology.

About Taiwan Excellence

The Taiwan Excellence Awards celebrate the ingenuity and innovation of Taiwanese businesses that display outstanding R&D, design, and quality in product development.

The annual event is committed to elevating the creativity of Taiwanese businesses internationally.

Please visit www.taiwanexcellence.org for more information.

