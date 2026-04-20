Dubai, UAE – SYSC (Superyacht Service Centre) – a world-class superyacht and leisure craft service facility in Ajman, UAE – has strengthened its mobile service offering, deploying dedicated specialists across the UAE to support yachts and boats directly at their berths.

Created to minimise downtime of a vessel, the mobile service team is equipped to carry out a wide range of in-water works. From routine maintenance to essential technical servicing, each intervention is planned and executed with the same level of attention and care associated with SYSC’s Ajman facility-based operations.

The mobile service capabilities include preventative maintenance and system checks, electrical and air conditioning servicing, interior touch-ups and upholstery works, as well as onboard troubleshooting and repairs. This multi-skill mobile team ensures that vessels remain well-maintained and ready for use, regardless of location or movement constraints.

Built on over 40 years of boat building and servicing expertise in the region, SYSC continues to extend its activities beyond the yard, providing owners and operators with dependable and prompt service support.

About SYSC

SYSC (Superyacht Service Centre) sets a new technical benchmark for yacht and boat maintenance and refit operations in the Middle East. As an integral part of the Gulf Craft Group – a leading name in the global leisure marine industry with expertise in the design, production, and maintenance of superyachts and leisure craft, SYSC draws on over 40 years of experience to deliver world-class service excellence.

The purpose-built SYSC Ajman 10,000 sqm facility features deep-water berths, an 80m service quay, four 60m berths, and two travel lifts: one with a 600-ton lifting capacity and another rated at 75 tons.

Our multidisciplinary teams deliver full-spectrum refit works and white-glove service – from mechanical repairs and class-approved workmanship to painting, carpentry, and upholstery – all carried out in-house under one roof.

An on-site spare parts shop and a dedicated vessel registration desk, operated in partnership with the Dubai Maritime Authority, further streamline operations, providing transparent processes, rapid turnaround, and responsive support. SYSC – Care for Life. https://sysc.ae