Dubai, UAE - StashAway, a leading digital wealth management platform, increased the projected rate of return for its cash management portfolio, StashAway Simple™, from 3.3% to 4% in the UAE.

With inflation likely to remain elevated, leaving idle cash in a bank’s savings account means that it is depreciating in value each day. Cash management solutions offer an attractive option for customers to earn more on their savings in an uncertain economic environment. Consisting of very short-term duration funds, StashAway Simple™ can take advantage of rising interest rates and increasing yields to offer higher projected returns, as maturing instruments are regularly rolled over.

“We are committed to helping our customers build their wealth, and this rate increase is one way that can empower them to get closer to their financial goals," said Joseph El Am, General Manager of StashAway MENA. "Whether you're saving for a big purchase, building an emergency fund, or simply looking for a better way to grow your money, StashAway Simple™ offers a convenient and effective solution."

StashAway Simple™ is an ultra-low-risk, high-yield cash management portfolio designed to help investors grow their money with ease and convenience. The rate increase for StashAway Simple™ offers customers the opportunity to earn more on their savings, helping them combat inflation and build wealth over time.

With StashAway Simple™, customers can save and grow their money with no minimum deposit, no lock-in periods, no withdrawal fees, and no management fees, giving them complete control over their finances.