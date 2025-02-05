Following the impressive results of the 2024 edition, the Mall returns for a fourth year, providing an opportunity for brands to connect with consumers through impactful interactive experiences

Dubai, UAE – The immersive Snap AR Ramadan Mall is back for a fourth year, this time debuting a new look that reflects traditional valleys of the region, seamlessly bridging the physical and digital worlds. With 85% of Snapchatters in the GCC interacting with AR lenses everyday, Snapchat continues to serve innovative experiences that enhance cherished moments, facilitating meaningful connections through technology.

Continuing to raise the bar with online shopping experiences, the new design builds on the success of the previous editions. Last year's mall saw the introduction of pop-up boutiques and an exclusive Eid makeover, resulting in an impressive reach of over 16 million shoppers - four million more than the 2023 Mall. For 2025, Snap Inc. builds on this momentum with a visionary approach that bridges cultural heritage with cutting-edge AR technology, offering an unparalleled shopping experience.



Built around a magical valley concept, blending the essence of GCC old towns and modern day shopping districts with shops placed throughout, the 2025 Mall allows users to have interactive retail experiences with their favourite brands, from the comfort of their own phone.

“We are committed to bringing Snapchatters and brands closer together through immersive technology. The AR Ramadan Mall presents a unique opportunity for retail businesses seeking enhanced relationships with customers during one of the most significant shopping moments in the region. One that’s proved to be a success story for the past three years, and that's because we meet culture with innovation,” said Mohammed Bouarib, Regional Creative Strategy Lead at Snap Inc. “In 2024, the AR Mall recorded a 114% increase in total impressions and a 42% rise in shares compared to 2023. With an average playtime of 20.3 seconds and a 50% uplift in ad awareness, our pioneering AR technology continues to deliver exceptional results, driving action intent three times higher than the norm.”

As the leading platform for staying connected with family and friends, Snapchat understands the importance of fostering togetherness, reflection, and celebration during key cultural moments for the GCC. The AR Ramadan Mall has proven to be more than a virtual shopping destination, but a digital extension of the cherished moments that define Ramadan.

A platform rooted in authentic connection, Snap amplifies the cultures and seasons that share this value with innovative solutions, and actively encourages brands to do the same. Snapchatters can explore the 2025 edition of Snap’s AR Ramadan Mall from the first day of Ramadan.

Watch how Snapchat's AR Ramadan Mall is transforming the shopping experience in the GCC.

Read case study here.

-Ends-

About Snap Inc.

Snap is a technology company. We believe the camera presents the greatest opportunity to improve the way people live and communicate. Snap contributes to human progress by empowering people to express themselves, live in the moment, learn about the world, and have fun together. The Company’s three core products are Snapchat, a visual messaging app that enhances your relationships with friends, family, and the world; Lens Studio, an augmented reality platform that powers AR across Snapchat and other services; and it's AR glasses, Spectacles.

For more information, visit snap.com.

Media Contact:

snap.mena@webershandwick.com