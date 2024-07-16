Acquisition will enable AI-driven sovereign cloud innovations and accelerate research and development efforts to ensure nation’s data stays within its border

Abu Dhabi, UAE: Sirius Digitech Limited, a joint venture between the Adani Group and Sirius International Holding (Sirius), a subsidiary of International Holding Company (IHC), has signed binding agreements for the acquisition of Coredge.io Private Limited, a cutting-edge sovereign AI and cloud platform company.

“As nations increasingly prioritise data security, it is more important than ever that organisations have the option to retain their data within national borders rather than relying solely on the public cloud. Sovereign Data Centers become extremely important for protecting sensitive information and maintaining national security, given the exponential growth in artificial intelligence-driven demand for computation and sovereign data stack,” said Jeet Adani, Director of Adani Group. “An additional benefit of this acquisition is our ability to put AI capabilities directly in the hands of organisations that require specialised sovereign cloud services for AI training and inferencing.”

“Coredge’s has demonstrated a global presence with the ability to scale solutions through sovereign AI cloud services that are globally available but locally operable,” said Ajay Bhatia, CEO of Sirius International Holding. “This step underscores our commitment to offering a portfolio of secure, trusted and localised cloud AI technologies to our customers and partners.”

“Partnering with Sirius marks an exciting new chapter for our sovereign AI and cloud platform business, both in India and globally,” said Arif Khan, CEO of Coredge.io “Together, we can accelerate the development and delivery of advanced AI services while upholding security, privacy and digital sovereignty principles, helping customers across the globe drive technological transformation while complying with their data ethics principles.”

Coredge is a promising venture with an innovative approach to sovereign cloud technology, offering highly secure, scalable and designed-for-AI cloud solutions tailored for government and enterprise clients. Its expertise in accelerating hyper local cloud service providers with stringent data sovereignty and compliance measures has positioned it as a leader in the field.

Coredge aims to build the complete solution stack for sovereign data centers that will include everything from bare metal servers to services, like Infrastructure as a Service (IaaS) and Platform as a Service (PaaS) built on open-source technologies, to enable Sirius Digitech to provide Machine Learning as a Service (MLaaS) as applications get built on its infrastructure.

Sirius Digitech remains committed to supporting and investing in Coredge’s sovereign AI and cloud platform business, meeting evolving customer requirements worldwide.

About Sirius Digitech Limited:

Sirius Digitech Limited is a joint venture between Adani Enterprises Limited, through its wholly owned subsidiary Adani Global Limited and Sirius International Holding Limited, a subsidiary of International Holding Company (IHC). Sirius Digitech engages in building products for an integrated ecosystem of digital platforms by leveraging the expanding power of artificial intelligence (AI), Internet of Things (IoT) and Secured Blockchain Products across infrastructure industries and extending to areas that include FinTech, HealthTech and GreenTech.

About Coredge.io

Coredge.io is a sovereign AI and cloud platform company offering secure, scalable, and compliant cloud solutions to government and enterprise clients. Backed by Sirius Digitech, a joint venture between the Adani Group and Sirius International Holding, Coredge.io ensures data sovereignty and drives AI-driven innovations. Their technology includes a comprehensive solution stack for sovereign data centers, from Infrastructure as a Service (IaaS) to Platform as a Service (PaaS), enabling secure and efficient AI capabilities. This acquisition aligns with Sirius Digitech’s mission to provide localized cloud AI technologies globally, enhancing data security and supporting digital transformation.

www.coredge.io

About Sirius International Holding:

Sirius International Holding, headquartered in Abu Dhabi, is a subsidiary of IHC (International Holding Company) that stands at the forefront of the future of sustainability through technology and the digital transformation landscape. With a vision to drive profound change and ignite the possibilities of a better future, Sirius International Holding comprises of more than 20 subsidiaries globally, each contributing to shape today’s health, climate and digital eco-system.

www.siriusholding.com