Muscat: Committed to play key role to support and realize the potential in Mobility’s energy transition pathway in the years to come, Shell Oman Marketing Company (Shell Oman) sponsored the Green Mobility Event organized by Ministry of Transport, Communications, and Information Technology (MTCIT). This strategic partnership reflects Shell Oman's dedication to the Sultanate's energy transition journey and supporting key stakeholders in their decarbonization efforts, thereby helping us to fulfil our ambition to become a net-zero emissions energy business by 2050 or sooner which is aligned with Shell’s overarching Powering Progress strategy, the event was held under the auspices of, H.E Salim Al Aufi - Minister of Energy & Minerals.



As a sponsor of the event, Shell Oman has solidified its commitment to creating In-Country-Value (ICV) in the energy transition journey by signing Memorandums of Understanding (MoUs) with the Ministry of Transport, Communications, and Information Technology (MTCIT), as well as two Omani Small and Medium Enterprises (SMEs). These MoUs underscore Shell Oman's dedication to supporting local SMEs as well actively contributing to the decarbonization and net-zero emissions target in line with Oman 2040 vision whilst advancing the energy transition and expanding the electric vehicle (EV) network throughout Oman.



Dr. Mohammed Al Balushi, CEO of Shell Oman, said, “Shell Oman is leveraging its global expertise to play a lead role in the Sultanate’s progress towards a greener mobility future. Electric mobility is on the way to mass adoption which is unlocking new opportunities to Shell to offer commercially viable solutions to EV drivers. This requires a joint approach via strong collaboration with government and other stakeholders within a well-articulated framework and coherent structure of governance to support the long-term EV transition roadmaps across the whole EV ecosystem. We are glad to be partnering with MTCIT to develop a robust network development strategy for EV charging. Moreover, by capitalizing on such strategic partnerships, we continue to focus on our ICV agenda to empower Omani SMEs and nurture their growth through knowledge transfer to strongly position them competitively in the local market.”



Under the first MoU, Shell Oman joins forces with Amlaak Energy LLC, for the supply and installation of EV chargers for Shell Oman. The second MoU between Shell Oman and HTC (Hussam Technology Company) to develop a fully integrated charging point operator (CPOs) capabilities for the first time in Oman. Through this agreement, the SME will assume responsibilities such as software and application development, customer service, technical and non-technical maintenance, payment gateways, and facilities management for the EV charging infrastructure. Additionally, HTC will collaborate with Shell Oman provide consultancy services Engineering, Procurement, Construction, and Management (EPCM) services for various energy transition related projects by Shell Oman, including solar.

By investing in the development of EV charging infrastructure and supporting local SMEs, Shell Oman is driving the growth of renewable energy and promoting a greener mobility future for the Sultanate through its Powering Progress strategy which is aligned with the countrys’ orderly transition towards net zero emissions by 2050.

About Shell Oman Marketing Company

Shell Oman Marketing Company is a publicly listed company on Muscat Stock Exchange. Shell Oman operates in a multi downstream-business structure providing Mobility, Commercial, Lubricants, Marine, Bitumen and Aviation fuel products and services in Oman. The company owns and operates the only ISO-certified lubricants blending plant of its kind in Mina Al Fahal that produces Made-in-Oman Shell-branded lubricants for local and regional markets. Shell Oman excels in its commitment to local talent development, with more than 95.3% Omanisation rate across its workforce. The Company works to meet the Sultanate’s growing energy demands, and contributing to its prosperity in an economically, environmentally and socially responsible manner, by operating safely and ethically and creating sustainable value for the Omani community.

