Dubai-UAE: SharpMinds Consulting Engineers, a UAE-based provider of innovative engineering and architectural solutions, today announced the successful completion of the comprehensive redesign and fit-out of the Abu Dhabi Stem Cells Center (ADSCC), a pioneering medical research institution first launched in 2018. Spanning more than 2,200 sqm, the project transforms both the exterior façade and key interior spaces, reflecting ADSCC’s role as a hub of advanced stem cell research and medical innovation.

The building’s renewed exterior presents a striking architectural identity, characterized by clean lines, contemporary materials, and strategic lighting. Inside, the reception has been updated to reflect the brand identity for staff and distinguished visitors alike, intuitive wayfinding and updated corridors ensure seamless movement between labs, and welcoming waiting and meeting areas enhance comfort for all. Dedicated collaboration zones foster knowledge sharing and interdisciplinary interaction among staff. Guided by SharpMinds’ design philosophy and execution, the transformation harmoniously balances functionality, aesthetics, and user well-being.

Beyond architectural design, SharpMinds provided authority approval management and construction supervision, ensuring compliance with safety standards, design adherence and minimal disruption to the Center’s critical research operations.

Amir H. Greiss, Founder and CEO of SharpMinds, said: “We were committed to design a future-proof space that not only meets the rigorous demands of advanced medical research, but also embodies the values of innovation and human well-being. The redesign of ADSCC demonstrates how architecture can actively support scientific progress by shaping environments that empower people and elevate performance.”

For his part, Dr. Yendry Ventura, CEO of ADSCC said: "The redesigned interiors and exterior now truly reflect the advanced work taking place within the Center and the expertise of our international team. We are extremely pleased with SharpMinds’ design collaboration and execution of our vision, which has transformed the facility into a space that mirrors our cutting-edge research. The new environments are modern, comfortable, and forward-thinking—perfectly befitting our role as a world-renowned advance institution in stem cell science.”

In addition to these enhancements, SharpMinds integrated medical-grade antimicrobial materials, flexible support areas adaptable to evolving workflows, biophilic elements that connect occupants with nature, abundant natural light, and acoustic solutions to ensure privacy and reduce disruption. These features position ADSCC as a benchmark for healthcare and research facility design in the region.

SharpMinds specializes in architecture, engineering, interior design, project management, and urban planning. With a strong focus on healthcare, commercial, residential, and urban development projects, its senior leadership team brings over 70 years of combined local and international experience, ensuring expert consultancy and world-class project delivery with cultural sensitivity.

