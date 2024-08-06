Sharjah: Sharjah COOP has announced the launch of Mleiha Dairy products across its various branches since the beginning of this month, becoming the first retail cain in the UAE to offer this premium organic product. Mleiha Dairy products are now available in 28 branches of Sharjah COOP, with plans to expand distribution to all branches in the near future.

Sharjah Cooperative has dedicated the necessary space and facilities for the display and sale of these products in coordination with the "Ektifa" Foundation, reflecting the Cooperative's commitment to supporting national pioneering projects and strengthening the sustainable food security system in Sharjah.

The introduction of Mleiha Dairy products is in collaboration with the Department of Agriculture and Livestock and the Sharjah Agriculture and Livestock Production EST. "Ektifa.". The product is differentiated by being organic and free of any artificial additives and is available in various sizes, including 2 liters, 1 liter, and 250 ml.

In a statement by Mr. Majid Al Junaid, CEO of Sharjah COOP, he emphasized that this project is an exceptional step towards enhancing self-sufficiency, and that Sharjah COOP is proud of its role in supporting national projects that contribute to achieving food sustainability.

The product has seen significant demand since its launch, with over 17,000 packages sold in the first few days. Al Junaid noted that the Cooperative has received more than 13,000 tons of the product since its launch, and quantities are being supplied daily to ensure availability for consumers.

The Mleiha Dairy farm, which covers an area of 3,077,000 square meters, houses Holstein Friesiancows of a pure breed, the first of their kind in the Middle East, producing organic milk containing A2A2 protein. The barns in the first phase house 1,200 cows, with the farm working to establish a core herd of 5,000 cows carrying natural, non-genetically modified A2A2 genes over the next five years, with a total of 63 barns planned.

Mleiha Dairy Farm, overseen by the "Ektifaa" Foundation, is based on an organic production model using traditional methods, making it the first of its kind in the Middle East. The cows were chosen for their natural breed, known for their resilience, with their upbringing in open natural pastures contributing to their strong immunity and reduced exposure to health issues. Their milk is characterized by high quality, higher fat and protein content, easy digestion, and reduced digestive disturbances.

