DUBAI, UAE and PRAGUE /PRNewswire/ -- Seed Group, a company of the Private Office of Sheikh Saeed bin Ahmed Al Maktoum, has entered into a strategic partnership with Prague-based 2bminer.com, a crypto mining company that offers flexible plans to investors to buy, host, and sell mining equipment at world-class facilities and get the highest return on their investment.

As part of the agreement, Seed Group will help 2bminer.com expand its operations in the Emirates and the wider Middle East, reach the right audience, access top decision-makers in the government as well as private sectors, and market their crypto mining products and services effectively in the region. The fintech company, on the other hand, will focus on transforming the crypto mining market of the UAE by providing the best machines, technical support, and global hosting centres to make the minting of cryptocurrencies easier and more profitable.

According to a recent study conducted by Chainalysis, after Turkey and Lebanon, the UAE's crypto market is the third-largest in the Middle East with a transaction volume of about $26 billion. The data showed the market grew by an incredible 1,500% in 2020-21 over the previous financial year, attracting some of the world's biggest crypto companies to the UAE.

Hisham Al Gurg, CEO of Seed Group and the Private Office of Sheikh Saeed bin Ahmed Al Maktoum, said: "As cryptocurrencies are becoming increasingly popular, people are eager to invest in them and make profits. The UAE wants to establish a crypto mining ecosystem, offering a growth-oriented environment to fintech companies and world-class mining services to clients in the region itself. Companies offering mining equipment, hosting services, world-class facilities, and good returns to investors at globally competitive rates hold huge potential in the Emirates' digital economy."

Founded in 2021, 2bminer.com has its head offices in Prague and Los Angeles, and hosting centres around the globe. With mining facilities at hydro, wind, and solar power plants in New York, Nebraska, Texas, and the UAE, the company offers complete services to clients—from the purchase of mining machines to their hosting, management, administration, maintenance, and even sale.

Jakub Hlavenka, CEO, 2bminer.com, said: "We are pleased to enter into a mutually beneficial partnership with SEED Group. The collaboration will help propel our business interests and goals in the MENA region through the group's support and a strong base of regional connections. We are committed to providing the best platform for crypto mining in the region."

2bminer.com's partnership with SEED Group will give it access to one of the fastest-growing economies and further opportunities to reach out to prospective clients based in the Middle East, Africa, and Asia regions.

Seed Group is a notable force in the technology, healthcare, hospitality, and telecommunications landscapes in the Middle East. Over the past 16 years, it has formed successful strategic alliances with leading global companies representing diverse regions to accelerate sustainable market entry and presence within the Gulf Cooperation Council countries.

-Ends-

About 2bminer

2bminer is a crypto mining company that uses hosting centres around the world to mine mainly at hydro, wind, and solar power plants in the USA and the UAE. With 2bminer's unique software, clients can see actual mining on their mobile phones, making it an easy way to mine without any special knowledge or time commitment. The company offers the sale of mining machines and client ownership, along with providing placement of such machines at various centres and across management. 2bminer handles mining, administration, hosting, service, legislation, and insurance for such cases. Clients or users can monitor the status of their investments and accounts in the web application. For more information, visit www.2bminer.com.

About Seed Group

Over the past 16 years, Seed Group has formed strategic alliances with leading global companies representing diverse regions and industries. These companies have propelled their business interests and goals in the Middle East and North Africa region through the support and strong base of regional connections of the Seed Group. The Group's goal is to create mutually beneficial partnerships with multinational organisations and to accelerate their sustainable market entry and presence within the MENA region. Seed Group has been a key point in the success of all its partners in the region, helping them reach their target customers and accelerate their businesses. The Private Office was established by Sheikh Saeed bin Ahmed Al Maktoum to directly invest in or assist potential business opportunities in the region, which meet The Private Office's criteria. For more information, visit www.seedgroup.com.

2bminer Media Contact

Jakub Hlavenka

jakub@2bminer.com

UAE Contact

Michal Bilek

michal@2bminer.com

Seed Group Media Contact

Nomarie Jean Lacsamana

jean@seedgroup.com