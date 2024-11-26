Sharjah: Sharjah Commerce and Tourism Development Authority (SCTDA) signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MOU) in collaboration with Sea Going Green, American University of Sharjah (AUS) and Manbat, a platform founded by Arada to facilitate stronger ties between Emirati farmers and consumers. The signing took place during Sharjah International Travel and Tourism Forum 2024 (SITTF) to consolidate support and efforts for the Carbon Reduction Initiative, and to highlight the importance and impact of sustainable development on UAE and global sustainability goals.

H.E. Khalid Jasim Al Midfa, Chairman of SCTDA; Amit Arora, Chief Operating Officer of Arada; Aleksandra (Ally) Dragozet, Founder & CEO of Sea Going Green, and Dr Steven Griffiths, Vice Chancellor for Research in AUS signed the MoU during SITTF that took place in Sharjah Expo Centre.

The Carbon Reduction Initiative aims to pilot innovative food waste recovery and composting solutions within the tourism and hospitality sector, integrating cutting-edge technologies like blockchain-based carbon credit tracking to achieve measurable carbon reductions and support Sharjah’s sustainability goals.

These announcements mark a pivotal advancement in SCTDA’s sustainability strategy, underscoring Sharjah’s leadership in sustainable tourism. The collaboration with esteemed partners enhances the credibility and scalability of these initiatives, ensuring that key messages emphasize SCTDA’s innovation, partnerships, and alignment with UAE and global sustainability goals.